Marvel Fan Creates Custom Blu-ray Covers for Disney+ Shows – ComicBook.com

One creative Marvel fan has created custom Blu-ray covers for all six of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ original shows. Marvel officially kicked off its Disney+ era in 2021 with WandaVision, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, the animated Marvel’s What If… ?, Hawkeye, and this year’s Moon Knight. All six shows brought something unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and can be rewatched again and again on Disney+. However, those loyal fans that rather have physical over digital media will probably find a lot to appreciate with Blu-ray covers custom-made for each individual series.

“Custom cases for the Disney+ shows!” a Reddit post reads. “They match my custom covers for the rest of the MCU. There are no discs inside, but my collection felt incomplete without them! I would gladly buy these on discs, Disney.”

Each Blu-ray cover has the sleek black “4K UltraHD” logo at the top. The images chosen by the creator come from posters and other marketing materials for the six Disney+ series. The second and third photos show how the Blu-ray covers stack up when they’re side-by-side with all the other MCU films such as Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. There is even a custom Blu-ray cover created for the still-in-theaters Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Even though Disney+ has a slate of original programming, some of Marvel Studios’ big-screen fare showed up on the streaming service earlier than expected. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced Disney to alter its plan and release Black Widow simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters, which turned out to be a controversial move. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson ended up suing Disney for a breach of contract, stating she lost out on expected revenue from a theatrical-only release. Scarlett Johansson and Disney ended up settling the lawsuit, with Disney Studios Content Chairman Alan Bergman also confirming that future collaborations between Disney and Johansson are still happening as well.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Bergman said in a statement. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.” Johansson added: “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

