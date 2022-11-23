Rivian begins deliveries of EVs in British Columbia – Driving

Province is the first location outside the United States to take delivering of the R1

There was anticipation in the air, Rivians on the floor and 1,500 soon-to-be owners and their families last weekend at the Rocky Mountaineer Station in Vancouver, B.C., as many gathered at an open house heralding the arrival of the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker in Canada.

British Columbia is the first location outside the United States to take delivering of the R1, and company officials say the brand will be selling their all-electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV across Canada by the end of next year.

“We’re thrilled to begin deliveries in British Columbia, not just because it’s a great place to use our products, but because many of our Canada-based employees working in software and customer engagement call Vancouver home,” said Tony Caravano, Rivian’s senior director of customer engagement. “We’re looking forward to forming new relationships and celebrating as our customers in B.C. embark on their own R1 adventures.”

The company has over 150 employees in the Vancouver area to establish a strong and growing foothold in the region with a focus on building the software that powers the ownership experience from mobile app to in-vehicle systems. Other local initiatives include engagement with B.C. universities and educational institutions to create a co-op program, leaning on the region’s status as a tech hub.

B.C. customers began receiving their Rivians on Monday (Nov. 21), with a service centre up and running in Richmond, B.C.

Before you embark on your trip, review your policy to ensure you have the protection you need

Et signe que les temps changent: pour la première fois, les trois finalistes d’une même catégorie sont 100% électriques.

A new BloombergNEF analysis suggests the country is seeing lower take rates for new electric cars than the global average

Volkswagen’s best-selling vehicle in Canada is expected to be offered in ICE, hybrid and electric variations

The turbo engine gains 20 horsepower and new eight-speed automatic transmission

Sign up to receive Driving.ca’s Blind-Spot Monitor newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays

A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder.

The next issue of Driving.ca’s Blind-Spot Monitor will soon be in your inbox.

We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4

© 2022 Driving, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. All rights reserved. Unauthorized distribution, transmission or republication strictly prohibited.

This website uses cookies to personalize your content (including ads), and allows us to analyze our traffic. Read more about cookies here. By continuing to use our site, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Edit your picks to remove vehicles if you want to add different ones.

You can only add up to 5 vehicles to your picks.

source