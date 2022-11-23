Black Friday 2022 streaming deals: Save big on Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and more – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday 2022 is almost here, but the big price cuts and exclusive deals have already started online. That includes some big discounts for major streaming services. Since we have seen some price hikes for some of these services recently, and with more to come, these deals are especially welcome.

Here’s a list of the known Black Friday 2022 streaming deals, and we will be adding more to this list as they become available.

One of our favorite Black Friday streaming deals has returned for 2022. Starting Wednesday, November 23, and running until Monday, November 28, you can subscribe to Hulu’s ad-based plan for just $1.99 a month for a full year. Hulu raised its subscription price for that tier to $7.99 a month in October, so this Black Friday 2022 streaming deal is even better than previous years.

Hulu is truly one of the best streaming services you can get, with access to ABC and Fox’s current shows the day after they are broadcast, along with a ton of movies and TV shows, including original and exclusive content.

Another one of our favorite streaming services is HBO Max, thanks largely to its huge library of content. It includes everything from movie classics and recent TV shows to movies launched in 2022 like The Batman, Elvis, and more.

From now until November 28, you can sign up for the ad-based HBO Max subscription for just $1.99 a month for three months. Normally the price is $9.99 a month. The three-month time period should give you plenty of time to check out the service before it merges with Discovery Plus in the spring of 2023.

The Peacock streaming service has seen a lot of improvement in terms of its content in the past year. Now the NBCUniversal-owned service is giving folks a chance to check out Peacock Premium for just 99 cents a month for a full year. That’s compared to its normal $4.99-a-month price tag. Just type in the promo code SAVEBIG to get this deal, which runs from now until November 28.

This tier, which does include ads, lets you access all of Peacock’s content, including its original shows and movies, and access to recent Universal movies like Jurassic Park Dominion and Nope. It also has WWE streaming shows and matches, and it recently added access to the many Hallmark Channel shows and movies, including its latest Christmas original films.

The Black Friday 2022 streaming deals continue with this price cut for Discovery Plus. Again, before this service merges with HBO Max with a new name (and likely a higher price), you can check out all of the documentary and reality shows on Discovery Plus for just 99 cents for three months. This is in comparison to its normal $4.99-a-month price tag, and, yes, you will have to deal with some ads. However, there are a ton of great shows to watch, including some exclusive series you won’t see anywhere else. This deal expires on November 28.

Like Peacock, we have seen Paramount Plus makes some big jumps in improving its content in the past year, with exclusive shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, 1883, and more. Plus Top Gun: Maverick is coming to Paramount Plus on December 22.

Its contribution to the Black Friday 2022 streaming deals is letting folks sign up for an annual plan at up to 50% off their normal price for the first year. The ad-based annual plan normally costs $49.99 a year, but with this deal, it will just cost $29.99 for the first year. The ad-free plan, which includes live access to your CBS station, usually costs $99.99 a year, but this deal lowers it to $49.99 for the first year. This deal expires on November 27.

This is not technically part of the many Black Friday 2022 streaming deals on this list, but we figured you might want to grab this opportunity anyway. On December 8, Disney Plus plans to raise the prices for their ad-free subscription from $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month, and the annual plan goes up from $79.99 to $109.99. However, you can still get the service for the lower $79.99 rate for the full year if you sign up before December 8. We would definitely recommend this if you want to keep Disney Plus but don’t want to pay a ton of money to keep its ad-free subscription.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also sign up for a bunch of other streaming services via its channels feature. From now until December 4, those members can sign up for the services listed below for $1.99 a month each for the first two months

In addition, Amazon Prime Video is offering access to NBA League Pass, which offers live streaming of out-of-market and non-broadcast basketball games. You can get access to the entire season for $69.99 until December 4, compared to its normal $99.99 price.

If you own a Roku streaming stick or box connected to your TV, or have a smart television with the Roku OS inside, you can save big if you sign up for streaming services on your Roku account. The best deal right now is Apple TV Plus, which Roku owners can get three months for free. These offers will last until December 1. Here’s a look at them now



Here are a few more deals you can check out that didn’t quite make our top list:

