Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya's wedding to stream on Disney+ Hotstar? – India Today

By India Today Web Desk: Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding is less than a month away. Now, all eyes are on the big fat wedding at Mudonta Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. For the past few days, reports have been going viral that their wedding rights have been sold for a whopping price to Disney+ Hotstar. It is reported that the wedding could be streamed on the platform. Neither Hansika nor Sohael have confirmed the same.

Hansika Motwani introduced her fiance Sohael Khaturiya earlier this month. Sohael popped the question to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

As the wedding is just a few weeks away, rumours about the festivities are doing the rounds. Reportedly, they sold the video rights to Disney+ Hotstar. Rumours are rife that the wedding could be livestreamed or made available for streaming post the rituals. An official confirmation is still awaited.

The pre-wedding festivities will begin from December 2 with a sufi night. Mehehndi and sangeet will take place on December 3. On December 4, their haldi will take place, followed by the wedding in the evening. The couple will also host a casino-themed after-party for their family members and friends.

While Hansika Motwani is an actress, Sohael Khauriya is a Mumbai-based businessman.

