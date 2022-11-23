K-Pop Star Lee HongKi's Music NFT Sold Out in About 1 Hour After Its Launch on Muverse! – Business Wire

K-Pop star Lee HongKi’s music NFT sold out in about 1 hour after its launch on Muverse! (Graphic: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Korea’s popular singer Lee HongKi has released his new track and mint as music NFT on the Muverse (muverse.info) platform, and the new track has been sold out in about 1 hr. Furthermore, he has decided to own the YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT. As a top representative of the K-pop idol, Lee HongKi was enlisted on September 30, 2019 as an active duty soldier. His fans have been expecting his new songs for long and finally Lee HongKi released new songs as soon as he was discharged in April 2021. And now, he comes with music NFT wanting to upscale his fan base in web 3.0! Winter is coming as people approach year end but they can feel the heat wave in K-Pop music NFT space.

https://twitter.com/skullhong/status/1585462824075431936?cxt=HHwWgMDUmbqC2YAsAAAA

Mr. Lee HongKi’s latest track has been minted as NFT and release exclusively on Muverse (muverse.info). Holders of Lee Hong Ki’s track NFT can receive financial rewards from the interaction of artist and fans on the Muverse platform, or they can trade it on opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform for profit. They are also priority over other users to hear the full track.

In addition, Mr. Lee HongKi also announced on Twitter that he holds YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT and use it as his profile picture. YOLO BUNNY NFT is the NFT series released by Muverse platform. Till today, YOLO BUNNY NFTs’ trading volume has exceed 5,200 ETH on Opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform. leading fans to embrace the charm of the metaverse in advance. He sent out strong signal to demonstrate his willingness to seek further collaboration with Muverse in Web 3.

Muverse is a web 3.0 music talent-spotting platform driven by music communities. It is built on Web3.0 infrastructure, NFTs and x to earn models. It brings artists and fans a variety of interactive scenarios and opportunities for artists to become idols. Artists can mint & sell their NFT and grow their fanbase in music party.

Mr. Lee HongKi has entered the entertainment industry as a child actor in 2002, and has already been in the industry for 19 years. He enjoys reputation in K-pop world. Many artists older than him are his juniors. In 2009, he as one of the main actors exploded with the TV series which achieved several TV awards including 2009 SBS Acting Awards Highest Popularity Award. As a singer-songwriter and actor under FNC Entertainment. He is also a member and lead vocalist of the boy band FTISLAND. In 2015, Lee announced through social media that he was working on both a Korean and Japanese album. As an early born in 90s, he has achieved quite an influence in compositions, lyric-writing in East Asia. HongGi always acted as the forefront representative of K-pop stars, seizing every wave of popularity. He has strong willingness to collaborate with Muverse in Web 3.0 space.

From now on, Mr. Lee HongKi’s fans can participate in the music party in the Muverse DApp and interact while earning rich rewards. On Muverse platform, artists like Lee HongKi have multiple ways to earn profits and grow fan base such as earning tips, NFT sale, and revenue from MCT earnings. Muverse is also dedicating in sourcing partnership with selected artists and help grow music community in web 3.0.

Mr. Lee HongKi’s new track was released exclusively at Muverse and sold out in about 1 hour after its launch. The work was warmly sought after by fans and crypto users.

Currently, Muverse DApp products are undergoing intensive testing phase. Product design has been improved with a better engaging user experience according to users’ feedback. In the future, more artists like Hongki Lee will join Muverse as star ambassadors and explore the future of web 3.0 music together with Muverse.

Media

Company Name: Muverse Labs

Contact: Bruce Li

Phone: + (1)(425) 545-1200

Email: Nick@muverse.info

Address: 1111 Brickell Ave, Floor 10 Miami, FL 33130

Website: https://muverse.info

