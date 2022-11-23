Police warn of fraud attempts involving texts, phone calls – Nunatsiaq News

Quebec provincial police issued a warning after receiving complaints of scams being carried out. (File photo)

Justice Nov 22, 2022 – 3:27 pm EST

Quebec provincial police offer advice for people to protect themselves against scams

By Nunatsiaq News

Quebec provincial police are warning people to be on alert after receiving complaints of two possible telephone and texting scams.

“Several citizens have reported to us that they have received text messages in English on their cellphones with a link to click to obtain an ‘Anti-Inflation Benefit from CRA,’ (amount to be received to counter inflation and from the Canada Revenue Agency,” said information officer Sgt. Nancy Fournier, in a news release.

Complainants told police the message contained personal information about them such as their name, date of birth and social insurance number.

Fournier warned “this is not the way government agencies operate” and said the messages are actually attempts to defraud the person and gain access to their bank accounts.

In a second scheme, people have received telephone calls from someone claiming to work at a financial institution informing them they have been the victim of a fraud.

The caller advises the person to put their credit and debit cards into an envelope and that an employee of the financial institution will come by to pick them up.

The caller keeps the person on the line while a second person arrives at their door to pick up the envelope.

In some cases, Fournier said, the name of the financial institution might even appear on the phone and the complainant will be provided a fake phone number to call to verify.

“These calls are fraudulent. Financial institutions do not communicate with citizens for the purpose of recovering bank and debit cards with your passwords,” he said.

Police advise people to protect themselves by not clicking on links or downloading attachments contained in unsolicited text messages.

Check messages for spelling errors, and be aware government or law enforcement agencies will never contact you to offer funds by email or e-transfer.

“If you receive a call from someone you don’t know, always ask for that person’s name and the company they represent,” and then find the official number for that service and call it to verify the request that was addressed to you, she said.

And never hand over your credit or debit cards to someone who comes to your door.

Anyone who suspect they’re a victim of fraud can contact local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

According to the anti-fraud centre, so far this year it has received 75,474 reports of fraud involving more than 47,000 victims, and more than $420 million has been lost to fraud this year, up from $383 million for all of 2021.

There’s so many vulnerable people out there. No only elderly and uneducated, but even people that should know better. There needs to be an education Center sat up to teach people about the scum that is trying to get hold of their money. Today, if you don’t see a familiar number , don’t answer your phone, and even if it’s familiar and a ding bat is on the line don’t talk , just hang up. And those online should be taught not to be clicking on anything that shows up. I’m always trying to tell my family and friends about this , but you do have those that don’t listen . It’s too tempting to cluck and say ok to money making beliefs. Oh the vulnerability. I do hope policing will get hold of the culprits.

There is another scam going on Messenger where an agent promises you money if you give them personal information such as date of birth, address, occupation ect. Once they have this information they can get your SIN number, once they have that they can hack into your bank account if you have one, take out loans in your name, get credit cards ect. There is nothing for free, if it sounds too good to be true it is. I asked the agent who he works for, what federal or provincial government agency promising money, got no answer, its a scam people.

Peter , I hear you, but you went a little too far by engaging with them to ask them questions, don’t even engage , just hang up. You are almost there , but since you engage , I’m telling you that , in your mind, you had some glimmer of hope that maybe it’s not a scam. Don’t engage , zero tolerance. Don’t even answer the phone.

There’s a man going around asking for names, will that man get your name? Dear Peter, there’s no such agents or even angels for that matter. You know the world is full of trickery. People need to understand that 99 % of scams are able to continue to getting people money , because people answer personal questions to anyone that ask, just thinking, that they will get money. There’s nothing out in the trickery world that will give you money. When is the last time you heard of someone getting money, yes , tell me about it. It’s seems people are lead to believe anything foolish enough if money is at the end of the rainbow. Not going to get it. Never.

I see Peter you ask about which government agency that’s promised money? Why did you ask? If they’re answering that it’s a government agency , would you have then complied?

