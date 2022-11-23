Get 8 essential Microsoft Office apps for your PC for a one-time $50 fee – Mashable

TL;DR: As of May 17, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows(opens in a new tab) is on sale for just $49.99, when it would normally cost $349. That’s savings of 85%.

Businesses of all shapes and sizes rely on Microsoft Office programs like Word, Excel, and Teams every day. If you don’t have these programs installed on your computer and attempt to use different tools, it can hinder workflow for not only you, but your coworkers as well.

Fortunately, Microsoft Office offers a couple options. You can subscribe to Office 365, which involves a monthly or annual fee. Or you can buy a perpetual license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021(opens in a new tab) and get the apps you need for life for one low cost. Both have their perks, of course, but only the lifetime license will net you 85% in savings.

A suite of apps our friends at PCMag (which is owned by Mashable’s publisher, Ziff Davis) called “the best set of productivity apps for serious office work,” Microsoft Office 2021 is definitely a good investment. A perpetual license gets you access to the Office 2021 version of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for life. You’ll receive license keys for each platform upon purchase and download links for quick setup. Once installed, you can start sharing files, setting up team video chats, creating presentations, drafting documents, analyzing data, and beyond.

With the lifetime license, you’ll get security updates every few months and free customer service assistance for life. But you won’t get access to all the features Microsoft offers subscribers each month. The trade off is you also don’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to use the tools you need to do your job. If you can’t fathom another subscription, the lifetime license is worth it — especially since you’ll save 85%. Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for PC for only $49.99(opens in a new tab) for a limited time. Got a Mac? There’s a deal for you, too.

Prices subject to change.

More in Microsoft

source