Stable Android 13 update now available for Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Europe, limited to beta-testers for now – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: November 21st, 2022 at 11:45 UTC+01:00

Last week, Samsung released the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US, but it was limited to devices that were enrolled in the One UI 5.0 Beta program. A few days later, the company released the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India and South Korea. Now, the update has been released to a few users in Europe.

The Android 13 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with firmware version F936BXXU1BVK3 in Europe. This time, too, the update is currently limited to devices that were running the beta version of One UI 5.0. The update also brings the November 2022 security patch that fixes four dozen privacy and security vulnerabilities. The update could be released to all Galaxy Z Fold 4 units across Europe within the next few days.

It’s a 329.65MB for beta-testers, but for everyone else, the stable Android 13 update will have a download size of around 2GB.

If you are someone who enrolled your Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the One UI 5.0 Beta program, you can now download the stable Android 13 update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. Once it is available, you can also download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 out of the box. The company promised to release four Android OS updates to the phone. Now that it has started getting the Android 13 update, it will get three more Android OS updates (up to Android 16) in the future.



SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 4

You might also like

Samsung has released a new update for One Hand Operation+. Along with a few bug fixes, the latest update adds a new feature for the Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy tablets. One Hand Operation+ version 5.8.19.0 is now available. It fixes a flashlight brightness issue and a Quick Tools icon visibility problem, and it […]

Some say that 2023 will be the year of foldable smartphones and notebooks. Samsung’s plans for next year are not entirely clear, but what is certain from Samsung Display’s previous demonstrations is that the company has experimented with foldable display technology applied to various form factors, including laptops. Now it seems that the company has […]

After a few weeks of testing the beta version of One UI 5.0 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung released the stable Android 13 update to beta testers in India. Now, the company has released the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the […]

Two weeks ago, Samsung released the stable Android 13 update to Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 users enrolled in the One UI 5.0 Beta program. Those units were carrier-unlocked versions of the foldable phones. Now, the company has released the stable Android 13 update to carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy Z […]

Two months after releasing the first One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy A52 in India, Samsung has released the stable Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update. The mid-range smartphone first started getting the stable update last night, but it was limited to units that were enrolled in the One UI 5.0 Beta program. […]

Last week Samsung began updating the Galaxy Tab S8 series with Android 13 and One UI 5.0, but the initial rollout was limited to the 5G variants. Thankfully, the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S8 trio is catching up and is now getting the One UI 5.0 update in Europe. Galaxy Tab S8 series users can identify […]

November 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source