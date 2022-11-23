Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Can the WEF Take the SHIB Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Shiba Inu could work with the WEF

Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ) price predictions are the center of attention today among fans of the crypto alongside recent World Economic Forum (WEF) news.

According to a post from developer Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu has been invited to work with WEF on metaverse policies. Some traders initially blew this off as a joke considering Shiba Inu’s meme token status, but Kusama clarified that this is a serious offer.

Kusama even put up a poll to get input from Shiba Inu fans on if it should work with WEF. As of this writing, nearly 25,000 users have responded. Currently, 62.3% are in favor of it, 27.7% are against it, and 10% don’t care.

The idea of Shiba Inu working alongside WEF has many wondering what the future could hold for SHIB. Let’s get into that with some price predictions below!

So how are those price predictions looking for Shiba Inu? For comparison, the crypto was trading at $0.00000885 at the time of this writing. Investors will note that SHIB is up 2.3% over the prior 24-hour period. However, trading volume is down 21.4% for that same period.

