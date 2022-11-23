Realme C25 gets Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 beta – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

The Realme C25 announced last March with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is receiving the Realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 12, but through Realme’s early access beta program, and only in India.

If you are interested in trying Realme UI 3.0 on your C25, head over to its Settings > Software Update menu, click on the Settings icon in the top-right corner, then click on Trial version > Early Access > Apply Now, and submit the requested details. You’ll receive the update if your application is accepted.

But before you apply, make sure that your Realme C25 is running firmware with build number RMX3193_11.A.25 or RMX3193_11.A.26. Moreover, your smartphone needs to have at least 60% battery and more than 10GB of storage to install Realme UI 3.0.

Realme has set no deadline for the applications, but it has limited seats available, so you might want to hurry if you can’t wait to get a taste of Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 on your C25.

It’s also worth noting that beta builds aren’t as stable as final builds and may contain bugs that could hamper your experience, so they are best avoided on primary devices.

You can head over to the source link below for more details about Realme UI 3.0 early access for Realme C25.

