Disney Expected to Increase Prices On Its Most Loyal Fans, Report Says – Inside the Magic

Disney may not be done with price increases, after all.

In the last couple of weeks, Disney announced that it would be increasing prices. These price increases include a tiered system for Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane, which could now cost the average family of four inside a Disney Park nearly $100.00 to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance using the Lightning Lane. In addition, Disney increased prices on tickets to Disneyland Resort, as well as beverages and snacks.

However, it seems that another price increase may be coming in the near future, as well.

One of the most popular ways that fans of Walt Disney World Resort enjoy the Disney Parks and Resorts is through Disney Vacation Club.

Disney Vacation Club is a timeshare program that gives priority access to its members, including access to stunning Disney Vacation Club Resorts and much more.

Now, a report from DVC Fan indicates that another increase may be coming to the Vacation Club.

Currently active selling Disney Resorts, which include The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas are expected to increase from $207.00 as the current direct price to $217.00.

Many of the other currently sold-out Disney Vacation Club price resorts, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Bay Lake Tower, Beach Club, Boardwalk, Boulder Ridge, Copper Creek, Grand Californian, Hilton Head, and Vero Beach are also expected to increase from their current price to $10.00 more. In addition, Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs are expected to increase by $5.00.

It’s important to note that the numbers in this report have not been confirmed and this is just a rumor at this point.

When you purchase from Disney Vacation Club, you’ll have access to incredible vacation destinations and accommodations, as well as Membership Extras—which includes an array of ever-changing benefits. When traveling outside of Disney Vacation Club Resorts, DVC members can use a point exchange network. This simply means you basically cash in your DVC points to stay at hotels associated with the current RCI vacation exchange network which has loads of hotels around the world. Disney has announced that effective January 1, 2022, Disney Vacation Club will be switching over to Interval International with RCI no longer being the vacation exchange network for DVC.

Are you a Disney Vacation Club member? Let us know in the comments!

