BNB Chain Brings 2nd North American Innovation Pitch Day to NYC – BSC NEWS

Top talent from the East Coast is invited to attend the free event to liaison and pitch their projects to VCs and investors.

The second BNB Chain Innovation Pitch Day in North America will take place in New York City on Dec. 3.

Following the rousing success of the first North American Pitch Day that took place in late October in San Francisco, BNB Chain looks to use the free event to hear from top talent on the East Coast.

Interested parties need to register and apply beforehand for a chance to present in front of some of BNB Chain’s most important investment arms and venture capitalist groups. The VCs and investors in attendance will include, among others, Binance Labs and NYC Web3 Meetup.

BNB Chain is also offering several transportation allowances of $500 for interested student projects to attend the event. Successful projects will be given access to BNB Chain’s major funding schemes like the Builder Grant and MVB Program.

The second BNB Chain Innovation Pitch Day falls in line with BNB Chain’s ethos of “Build ’n Build” as the chain puts on several events around the world to attract top talent and continue to grow the chain’s bustling ecosystem.

For more information about the event and how to apply, check out the official announcement here.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

