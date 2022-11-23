Violent protests reportedly break out at key iPhone factory in China – SiliconANGLE News

by
Violent protests have reportedly erupted at a factory in China that produces most of Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones.
The factory is located in the city of Zhengzhou and is believed to employ more than 200,000 people. It’s operated by Foxconn, a major Apple supplier that is incorporated as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Foxconn assembles most of Apple’s iPhones as well as other devices including iPads and Macs.
Hundreds of workers from Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou clashed with security personnel earlier today, according to Bloomberg. Footage circling online reportedly showed tear gas being deployed and workers smashing surveillance cameras and windows. According to the BBC and several other publications, employees at the plant stated that the protests started after Foxconn delayed promised bonus payments.
Ars Technica cited a worker as saying that there was also discontent over the living conditions at the factory. The factory entered a lockdown earlier this month following a COVID-19 outbreak, with workers required to live onsite. Some employees stated they had share dormitories with colleagues who tested positive for COVID-19, while others indicated there were shortages of food.
The protests reportedly started Tuesday evening at an employee dormitory near the factory. Unrest is then said to have spread to other parts of the factory campus.
In a statement to the BBC, Foxconn said that the claims it had required workers to share dormitories with colleagues who tested positive for COVID-19 are “patently untrue.” Dormitories were disinfected and reviewed by local officials before employees moved in, the company stated. According to the Wall Street Journal, Foxconn also stated that it has “always honored its contractual obligations over pay.”
“Regarding any violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” Foxconn added.
The protests at Foxconn’s iPhone factory follow reports that some employees have fled the facility in recent weeks following COVID-19 outbreaks. In response to the reports, Foxconn stated that it was arranging transportation for employees wishing to return home.
The Zhengzhou factory plays a key role in manufacturing Apple’s latest iPhone 14 smartphone series. Earlier this month, Apple cautioned that it expects to ship fewer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices than previously anticipated as a result of a drop in the factory’s production capacity. The company added that consumers who have ordered iPhone 14 devices will have to wait longer to receive their products.
“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple stated.
