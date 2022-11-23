Galaxy S22 Deals: Up to $1,350 Off at Best Buy, $600 Off at Samsung and More – CNET

Your guide to a better future

The best bargains from both retailers and carriers on Samsung’s lineup of S22 phones.

Jared DiPane

Managing Editor, Commerce

Jared DiPane is a Managing Editor of Commerce @ CNET, helping find and deliver all the best deals on products you love and some you never knew about. Previously, he managed commerce content & initiatives for Digital Trends, Mobile Nations, & Future PLC. When not working, he’s likely spending time with his family, building something, or over analyzing his next purchase.

Nelson Aguilar

Nelson Aguilar is an LA-based tech how-to writer and graduate of UCLA. With more than a decade of experience, he covers Apple and Google and writes on iPhone and Android features, privacy and security settings and more.

The Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are Samsung’s most recent releases, but the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are still the latest and most advanced phones in its flagship lineup. They’re the follow-ups to the previous generation of Galaxy S21 phones, as well as the Note series, which has been discontinued in favor of the similar Galaxy S22 Ultra. Some of these new S22 models even claimed a spot on our list of the best phones for 2022, and there are tons of offers out there so you can get your hands on one for less. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals and promotions from both carriers and retailers that you can take advantage of right now.

The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra all feature several major camera improvements, including larger pixel sensors and Adaptive Pixel technology for improved nighttime photography and videos. There’s an improved portrait mode, as well as a new auto framing feature that can detect and track up to 10 people in order to capture everyone in a photo clearly.

Set price alerts on your favorite models with the CNET Shopping extension and get notified when prices drop.

However, it’s the Galaxy S22 Ultra that made the biggest splash. Samsung’s top-of-the-line phone introduces the S Pen to the S series for the first time, paying homage to the now-canceled Note.

The S22 Ultra also features significant camera upgrades, including Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, as well a number of raw photo tools for more comprehensive editing, and an advanced Super Clear Glass lens for smoother and crisper nighttime videos without flares.

We’ll take a closer look at all the details for each of the three flagship Galaxy S22 models and show you the best Galaxy S22 deals across the internet and in stores.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a slightly different lineup: phantom black, phantom white, green and burgundy.

The three models of the Galaxy S22 are available in various storage configurations. US pricing for each model starts at:

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are available in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also add in options for 512GB and 1TB with up to 12GB of RAM.

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy S22 deals below.

You might have missed the preorder offers, but most carriers and retailers are offering some stellar deals on these Galaxy S phones, especially if you’ve got an older device you’re looking to trade in. We’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S22 deals that you can shop for right now.

We will continue to update this page as new offers become available, so keep checking back if your carrier or preferred retailer is not listed below.

Samsung’s site is the obvious place to buy the newest Galaxy S22 phones, because it offers all the device configurations and has multiple payment options. Samsung offers carrier and unlocked models so you can choose between buying the phone outright, through carrier payments or financing it through Samsung, depending on your preference.

As of right now, Samsung is offering enhanced trade-in credits, which could earn you up to $500 off the S22 and S22 Plus, or $600 off the S22 Ultra. You can even get up to $315 for cracked or damaged devices. Samsung is also offering a free instant rebate that saves you $75 on the base model S22, $150 on the S22 Plus and $225 on the S22 Ultra. You’ll also get a free $50 Samsung gift card with the S22, or a $150 gift card with the S22 Ultra, though the gift card offer doesn’t apply to the S22 Plus.

All models are currently available, though the Samsung exclusive color variants will take a bit longer to ship.

If you don’t want the headache of navigating carriers, plans and installment payments, you’ll want an unlocked phone that you can purchase outright. You can save up to $181 on the S22, $163 on the S22 Plus or $226 on the S22 Ultra. Just note that discounts jump around quite a bit between different colors and configurations, so be sure to double-check before purchasing.

This time around, AT&T is getting far more aggressive with its trade-in offers on the Galaxy S22 devices. The carrier is matching Verizon’s offer from last year and is accepting select phones in any condition as a trade-in. If you have any Galaxy Note, S or Z Series phone from any year, you can get $800 off the Galaxy S22 devices, even if your trade-in is broken or doesn’t turn on. Trading in other phones or devices can still save you hundreds, but their condition will factor into the estimated value.

With this promotion, you can get the base Galaxy S22 for free via qualifying installment plan credits. The credits take place over a 36-month period, and if you cancel service before the 36 months is over you’ll have to pay the remaining balance. This means that you could technically pay as little as $0 for the Galaxy S22, under $6 per month for the Galaxy S22 Plus and about $11 per month for the S22 Ultra, but be aware that credits begin 90 days after purchase and require that you pay all taxes and associated fees on the retail price up front.

If you’re a current Verizon subscriber or someone looking to make the switch to Verizon, there are some great discounts you can take advantage of. Those adding a new line can get the base S22 for free, or save up to $800 on the S22 Plus or $1,000 on the S22 Ultra. Those upgrading an existing line can get up to $800 off on all three models. Those switching a line over from another carrier will also get a $200 Verizon gift card.

You can even trade in broken or damaged phones, as long as the battery is intact, which is something that the carrier started doing last year. That means that you can get the S22 for free, and the S22 Ultra for as low as $6 per month. The discount will be applied via monthly bill credits, so you can’t get this offer when you purchase the phone outright. It’s also worth noting that Verizon is now using 36-month terms instead of 24-month terms, so you’ll want to make sure that works for you before placing your order.

Verizon is also offering $800 off a second S22 with a new line of service. New customers will also get a free Galaxy Watch, Galaxy tablet or pair of earbuds with the purchase of a new S222 and activation on a qualifying 5G plan.

Best Buy now offers support for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile upgrades and new lines both in-store and online, which means you can take advantage of some of the great carrier offers available at the moment. If you’re looking to trade in a device, you can save up to $1,350 through Verizon, $1,000 through AT&T or $550 through T-Mobile. If you don’t have a device to trade in, all carriers are also offering a discount with a new line of service.

If you prefer an unlocked model, Best Buy also has its own trade-in program where you can save up to $900 by trading in select Samsung, Apple, or Google phones. Best Buy is also offering a somewhat misleading chance to save $100 on the S22, $150 on the S22 Plus or $200 on the S22 Ultra. The site claims you’ll need to choose same-activation to get the discount (essentially defeating the point of an unlocked phone), but you can get the same price when you choose the activate later option.

T-Mobile usually goes all out for new phone releases with some pretty sweet deals for new customers and current ones alike. This time around, T-Mobile has two deals available: one for those with Magenta Max and one for those without.

Customers who are on Magenta Max plan can save $800 on all three models, scoring you the standard S22 for free, when adding a new line of service on your existing Magenta Max Plan. Those not on a Magenta Max Plan can save up to $400 by adding a new line of service on any qualifying plan. Customers on any qualifying rate plan can also save up to $400 when trading in an eligible device.

T-Mobile currently has all three models available, though select colors and configurations are currently backordered or out of stock.

Boost Mobile is offering new and existing customers an excellent deal on Galaxy S22 devices. For a limited time, the carrier is offering a nice discount that brings the base price of the 128GB Galaxy S22 down to only $400, $400 off the usual price. You can also save $500 on the S22 Plus and Ultra, dropping the price down to just $500 and $700 respectively.

Since Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier, you will need to buy the phone outright, but at this pricing it’s well worth it. All three phones are currently in stock, though you can only get the 128GB models with a limited selection of colors.

Set price alerts on your favorite models with the CNET Shopping extension and get notified when prices drop.

source