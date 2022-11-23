New Macs to Launch in March, With More Coming Later This Year, Report Says – CNET

Your guide to a better future

The entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac Mini may be the first to get an upgrade.

Alexandra Garrett

Associate Editor

Upgraded versions of Apple’s Mac computers could be less than a month away. The tech giant will reportedly launch at least one new Mac on March 8, when Apple is expected to host its first event of 2022, according to a Sunday newsletter from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman speculates that we could see updates to the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac Mini first, followed by more Macs in May or June. In terms of new Mac models for 2022, Apple is expected to debut a new Mac Mini with an M1 Pro chip, a larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options, a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, as well as a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, a 24-inch iMac and redesigned MacBook Air all with rumored M2 chips.

Besides at least one new Mac model, the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air are also expected to make an appearance at Apple’s rumored event on March 8.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to CNET’s request for comment.

