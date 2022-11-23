Will Solana price sink to $5 as Binance looks to acquire FTX? – FXStreet

Akash Girimath

FXStreet Follow Following

Solana price shows a steep correction that has pushed it below a few critical levels in the last 48 hours. This development has triggered a multi-year bearish outlook that could knock SOL down to single-digit levels.

The underpinning reason for this volatility and sheer bearishness is due to the recent developments between Binance and FTX CEOs, Changpeng Zhao(CZ) and Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), respectively.

After Coindesk’s initial report and CZ’s comments, the FTX exchange faced massive withdrawals and a liquidity crunch, which eventually led to the two behemoths coming into agreement on a “strategic transaction.”

Although Binance is acquiring FTX, the details of the deals are undisclosed.

1) Hey all: I have a few announcements to make.

Things have come full circle, and https://t.co/DWPOotRHcX’s first, and last, investors are the same: we have come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance for https://t.co/DWPOotRHcX (pending DD etc.).

Solana price set up a head-and-shoulders setup between April 2021 and August 22. This technical formation contains three peaks resembling the shape of a head and two shoulders. This development represents the end of an uptrend and the incoming of a trend reversal.

The 88% target for this setup is obtained by measuring the distance between the head’s highest point and the neckline, which connects the lowest points of the pattern. Interestingly, the volatility in the second week of Novemberpushed Solana price to break below the neckline, leading to a 36% downswing.

From a purely theoretical standpoint, adding the 88% downswing to the breakout point at $32.18 reveals a target of $3.75. However, the $4.42 support level could cut this downswing short.

Going forward, investors can expect a minor bounce that could propel Solana price to $25. This area is a good place to enter another short position with $15.9 as the target. This level is where the volume profile bulges out, suggesting that there are buyers in the area.

A breakdown of $15.9 could result in a steep correction to the final destination at $4.42,



SOLUSDT 1-week chart

While things are looking gloomy for Solana price, the bearish thesis can be invalidated if SOL bulls manage to flip $32.91. This level is the highest volume traded level since April 2020, and a weekly candlestick close above it will resolve the bearish outlook for SOL.

Such a development opens up the bullish path for Solana price to revisit the $47.45 hurdle.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

XRP price shows a constant influx of buying pressure, which has produced higher lows since the November 9 crash. The overhead barrier, however, is stubborn and continues to absorb this buying pressure from Ripple bulls.

Tron price has witnessed a severe decline throughout November. As a consolidation ensues, the technicals suggest one more low is on the cards that could wipe out early bulls. Key levels have been defined to gauge TRX’s next move.

AAVE price noted a minor fluctuation over the last 24 hours following a hacker's attempt to exploit the platform. However, broader market developments turned the tables around, resulting in the exploiter failing in his attempt.

Avalanche price witnessed a devastating plummet in November. On November 21, the bears forged new monthly lows bringing the market losses to 44%. Several signals suggest the market bottom.

BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source