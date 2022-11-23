Mark Cuban Losing Faith In Crypto? 'Shark Tank' Star Unfollows Uniswap, Solana, MetaMask And Others On T – Benzinga

Dallas Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban on Sunday unfollowed several cryptocurrency-related accounts on Twitter, triggering fears that he might be losing faith in the sector.

What Happened: According to BigTechAlert, an account that tracks Twitter accounts of billionaires, Cuban unfollowed accounts of Uniswap, Dapperlabs, Defi Pulse, Solana SOL/USD and MetaMask, among several others.

Why It Matters: The development comes following the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD, leaving many investors shaken, although Cuban said last week his faith remained strong on the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made.

Cuban did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Price Action: The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, were down nearly 4% and 8%, respectively, at the time of writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

