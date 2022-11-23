What To Expect From Disney+ Day 2022 – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that Disney+ Day will be returning in 2022 and is moving from the anniversary date of Disney+ launching in November, to a new date, Thursday 8th September 2022, which will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which is taking place in Anaheim, California from Friday 9th September 2022.

According to the official description for Disney+ Day, the event is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more. This year, Disney+ Day returns on Thursday, September 8th, leading into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA.

Disney has already confirmed that Disney+ Day will premiere new content from its marquee brands, including the return of the beloved Disney franchise in the all-new live-action “Pinocchio” and much more.



Proper to the event, Disney will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Having Disney+ Day just before the D23 Expo, will make the event a little different than in 2021. I’ve already seen countless Disney fans getting excited about what Disney+ Day will be, but expectations are running wild, especially as some are expecting Disney+ Day to once again be like the 2020 Investors Day, which saw dozens of new Disney+ projects announced, leading to many fans being disappointed with Disney+ Day 2021.

Here’s what’s been confirmed for Disney+ Day 2022 so far:

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.



Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.



The Disney+ Original series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

This new series follows Eric Dalaras ( Pedro Maurizi ), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma ( Mora Fisz ), Eric decides to run away from home and return to the town of his childhood, Cabo Qwert, to find answers in the abandoned Tierra Incógnita park, where his parents were last seen. . Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown.

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.





The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in “Remembering”, an original short film by Emmy® Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award® winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes its on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it—if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, Disney+ subscribers can interact with the story by scanning the TV at disney.com/Remembering to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room.



Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.





Anna sets out on a journey with an iceman, Kristoff, and his reindeer, Sven, in order to find her sister, Elsa, who has the power to convert any object or person into ice.

Queen Elsa begins to hear a mysterious melodic voice calling to her. Unsettled, she answers it, thus awakening the elemental spirits and setting into motion a quest to restore an old injustice.



Internationally, there will also be some new Star Originals debuting on Disney+ including:

The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan, who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is… The series is an action-packed romp across the UK, and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence. This series will debut on Disney+ globally and on Star+ in Latin America, along with Hulu in the United States.



From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind “I, Tonya” and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of “Our Kind of People”, “Mike” explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.

Six episodes of “Mike” will arrive on Disney+ Day in the UK and Ireland.

Disney is teasing that there will be some surprises on Disney+, so it could be a great day to add some highly requested classic films or shows or even some surprise general entertainment offerings:

During last year’s Disney+ Day event, Disney took advantage of its properties, with some of the significant icons at its theme parks in Tokyo, Paris, Orlando and Anaheim turning blue. At the same time, guests were welcomed at select parks with a blue carpet arrival experience, special character encounters and photo opportunities. And this will be happening again this year.



Disney Theme Parks, Experiences, and Products Celebrate Disney+ Day:

In celebration of Disney+ Day, guests at Disney theme parks will discover new ways to “plus” their experience with special offerings and fan-favorite fun. On 8 September, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California will usher in the festivities with Disney+-inspired character meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and more. Disney+ subscribers and their party with theme park tickets and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park open on 8tb September. Subscribers will also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital download(s) at select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Disneyland theme parks that day.*

Fans are invited to join the celebrations digitally by stepping up their selfie game with Disney PhotoPass Lenses for Disney+ Day. These new limited-time lenses will be available to those celebrating in the parks or at home in the U.S. through Snapchat and the My Disney Experience app.



Disneyland Paris will delight guests with new surprises including special entertainment, dedicated photo opportunities and a blue-themed dessert on 8 September. For more fanfare, Disney+ subscribers* and their party with theme park tickets and reservations are invited for the first time to enter Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris at 9:00am (30 minutes before regular park opening) only on 8 September, 2022. Those who want to immerse themselves in more Disney fun can book their Disneyland Paris package current and enjoy up to a one-year Disney+ subscription (offer dependent on product and region; terms and conditions apply). Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate with guests visiting the park on 10 September.

During the 29 Aug- 5 Sept, Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, Members aboard the Disney Wonder will be treated to special gifts from Disney+ and 9 exclusive shows and experiences supporting current and upcoming Disney+ programming.

Around the world, Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will also be celebrating Disney+ Day. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details on how to join in on the fun.

*Guests may be required to verify that they are a Disney+ subscriber by displaying their logged-in home screen on the Disney+ app via their phone to enter early and to receive special benefits at the parks. Please be sure to download the Disney+ app and sign in prior to arrival.

During Disney+ Day in 2021, Disney took to social media throughout the day to announce several new shows and films for the streaming service, including “Echo” and “Agatha: House Of Harkness”. Plus a number of trailers for upcoming Disney+ Originals like “Sneakerella”, “Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild”, and “Baymax”.

Also, Disney added two special preview videos onto Disney+, which gave us a first look at “Moon Knight”, “She-Hulk”, and “Ms Marvel”.

However, Disney+ Day in 2022, could be very different since it takes place the day before the D23 Expo begins and in the official description for Disney+ Day 2022, it doesn’t include any mention of sneak peeks into what’s to come, as it did in the 2021 description.

The D23 Expo usually has 60,000 paid guests attending, and it features panel discussions and presentations that often contain first looks and major announcements tied to Disney’s universe of films, television series, theme parks, consumer products and more. Think of the D23 Expo as Disney’s version of San Diego Comic-Con or Star Wars Celebration.

And it’s been three years since the last D23 Expo, so this year’s event is likely to be a big one, since it celebrates 100 years of Walt Disney!

So how does this impact on future Disney+ announcements?

For fans expecting major announcements of new shows and films, it’s unlikely to happen on Disney+ Day since there will be some special presentations during the D23 Expo, including:

Friday, September 9th, 3:30 p.m., Hall D23



Disney Animation and Pixar are teaming up with Disney Live Action on Friday afternoon, welcoming thousands of Disney fans to Hall D23 for a special look at upcoming films and series. Pixar Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee will present never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, musical performances, and appearances by all-star voice talent from the studios’ upcoming slate of original animated films and series. Fans will get an insider’s view at Pixar’s unique, perspective-shifting, long-form series Win or Lose, which launches on Disney+ next year. Pixar’s Peter Sohn, who helms the 2023 feature Elemental, will transport fans to a city where fire-, water-, land-, and air-residents live side by side. Disney Animation’s Academy Award-winning director Don Hall will journey alongside fans deep into an uncharted and treacherous land with Strange World—releasing November 23—and Disney Animation and their collaborators from the Pan-African comic book company Kugali will reveal new details about Iwájú, a long-form sci-fi series set in Lagos, Nigeria, that launches on Disney+ next year. Cell phones, cameras, and all recording devices will be checked for this presentation.



Saturday, September 10th, 10 a.m., Hall D23

Filmmakers, celebrity talent and surprise guests join representatives from Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios and Lucasfilm, onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles on Saturday, September 10, at 10 a.m. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what’s in the works.



Saturday, September 10th, 3:30 p.m., Hall D23

Join Disney Branded Television for an exclusive showcase that highlights a legacy of excellence in storytelling and includes talent appearances, performances, and never-before-seen previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior. An exclusive showcase of upcoming content that will carry on the legacy of excellence in storytelling with a look at the new Disney+ Original series National Treasure, American Born Chinese, and The Santa Clause.



Disney has already announced there will be special offers for Disney+ on Disney+ Day. So could this be a discounted annual subscription for new subscribers? It would seem likely. But more importantly, many of the early adopters of Disney+ picked up a cheap three-year deal at the last D23 Expo, so could we see a discounted option for those early birds? We will have to wait to find out.

While we don’t know everything about Disney+ Day 2022 yet, it’s always good to keep expectations lower, especially with it being the day before the biggest Disney event in over three years.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for details on Disney+ Day.

What are you hoping to see on Disney+?



