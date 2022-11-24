EXIT Festival Launches New NFT Collections with Global Music Stars and Celebrities – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com.

Unique NFT collections combine cutting-edge digital art and superior real-life experiences

Ahead of this year’s much-anticipated EXIT Festival, the two-time winner of the Best Major European Festival award and one of the world’s leading cultural, social, and entertainment events is set to launch two new NFT collections on the 20th and 21st of June. After its first HEADPHONE NFT collection sold out in record time in May, EXIT is stepping further into the Metaverse, collaborating with the famous model, pilot and human rights activist — CHRISTINA CARMELA and the superstar DJ and producer — MACEO PLEX. New EXIT NFT collections combine cutting-edge digital art and spectacular real-life experiences, making them unique in the NFT world. EXIT’s NFTs also provide access to the Metaverse, where the festival experience is enhanced and widely accessible, connecting virtual and real-life communities.

“We will always strive to provide the best possible real-life experience as we strongly believe the human connection and energy can never be replaced. We see the Metaverse as an addition but by no means a substitute for the human experience. That’s why we use digital technology to amplify the real-life experience while blending the best of both worlds. And that’s just the first step; we go even further on our journey”, explains Dusan Kovacevic, the founder and CEO of Exit Festival, and continues: “We’re passionate about strengthening community connections and empowering the synergy between people. Our mission is to unite the artists, music industry professionals, and key stakeholders and organise it as a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) within the Metaverse. We believe the future is in this unity, and our goal is to go to the Metaverse together. Stay tuned, as you will hear much more about it soon.” says Kovacevic, who was recently named one of the most influential people in the European music and event industry.

The SHADES collection, created with one of the biggest electronic music stars, MACEO PLEX, launches on World Music Day — June 21st. The WINGS collection, created in collaboration with model, pilot and human rights activist CHRISTINA CARMELA, drops the day before, on June 20th. On the same day, a limited number of new items available for minting will be added to the previously sold-out HEADPHONES collection.

All EXIT collections contain once-in-a-lifetime live experiences in addition to unique digital art. Depending on their respective rarity, the NFTs will provide their owners with access to exclusive, secret and VIP zones at the EXIT Festival, access to the iconic stage of the mts Dance Arena, meet & greets with global music stars, private parties, as well as merch boxes, exclusive video and audio content and airdrops! The NFTs also include digital fashion items, Maceo Plex’s shades and Christina Carmela’s wings, that you can put on your Metaverse avatar.

All collections will be available for purchase on the environmentally friendly SolSea NFT Marketplace. ”We partnered with Exit Festival, one of the leading music festivals in the world, to bring more artists and audiences into the world of NFTs, as we believe that the future lies with Web3”, says Vitomir Jevremovic, founder of SolSea NFT Marketplace, and adds: “SolSea has been making waves in the Web3 space, with the focus on setting new standards for NFTs”.

EXIT has been named the Best European Festival by several publications and organisations, including the EU Festival Awards and the UK Festival Awards. It takes place at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, featuring over 1000 artists at over 40 stages and festival zones. The festival is well known for its forward-thinking spirit and social and environmental engagement. This year’s edition will take place from 7th to 10th July 2022, with an impressive list of acts including some of the biggest global superstars, such as Calvin Harris, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, rap icon Iggy Azalea, hitmakers and trendsetters James Arthur, Masked Wolf, Disciples, Ofenbach, and Acraze. They will be accompanied by leading acts in today’s electronic music, such as Maceo Plex, Boris Brejcha, ARTBAT, Honey Dijon, Afrojack, Alok, Zhu, Reinier Zonneveld, Anfisa Letyago, Denis Sulta, Monolink, and Satori alongside influential bands such as the fierce Napalm Death, Sepultura, Blind Channel, legendary Marky Ramone and The Exploited, the sought-after act in the Balkans, Konstrakta, and many others.

