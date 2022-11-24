Why Tesla Rival Polestar's Stock Spiked Over 20% Today – Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ – Benzinga

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Ltd PSNY announced an important production milestone for its Polestar 2 electric vehicles on Tuesday.

What Happened: The Swedish brand, owned by Volvo, said that it had recently produced its 100,000th Polestar 2 vehicle at Luqiao in China.

The company said that the vehicle will be given to a customer in Ireland and will feature "unique door markings" to celebrate the achievement.

Sweat the smallest details. Insist on quality over quantity. Get the quality right and the quantity follows. We've just produced our 100,000th Polestar 2. The latest as impressive as the first, and all 99,998 inbetween.

Why It Matters: The Polestar 2 is the fifth most selling midsize premium car in Europe beating rivals such as the all-electric BMW i4, reported Automotive News Europe.

The car made by the Tesla Inc TSLA rival was taken out for a spin by Benzinga staffers last year.

Priced at nearly $60,000, the Polestar 2 was termed "one of the only pure-EV Tesla fighters I've had the pleasure of driving" by Benzinga's John Stoll.

Price Action: On Thursday, Polestar shares surged 20.5% to $7.82 in regular trading and fell 1% to $7.74 in the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

