Deals: Shop Record Low Prices on iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPad Pro Magic Keyboard – MacRumors

Today we’re tracking a few different deals, including all-time low prices on the iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. These discounts can all be found on Amazon.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, Amazon has this model for $459.00 in three colors, down from $499.00. This is a match of the previous record low price on the 2021 iPad mini, and all models are shipped and sold by Amazon.

For more storage, you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $599.00, down from $649.00. This one is available in two colors at this sale price, and both versions of the iPad mini are in stock and ready to ship today.

The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band is down to $339.00 today, down from $399.00. Only Midnight is being discounted to this price on Amazon.



Although it’s just one color, this is a match of the previous all-time low price that we saw on this model earlier in 2022. If you want a different color and are willing to spend a bit more, all other aluminum 41mm models are priced at $349.00.

Next you can save on both of the 2021 Magic Keyboards for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, starting at $239.19 for the 11-inch model, down from $299.00. This deal is only available in White.



The Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced at $293.00, down from $349.00. Similar to the 11-inch model, this one is only available in White. Both models are in stock and sold directly from Amazon.

Both of these Magic Keyboards are all-time low prices for each respective model, and currently only Amazon is discounting the accessories.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

