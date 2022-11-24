Incredible Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max CPU and GPU performance increases and huge battery life boost highlighted in new leak – Notebookcheck.net

The latest leaks concerning the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max definitely require a pinch of salt as not only are they seemingly deliberately vague in places, but they also have other leakers claiming they are false. The “Apple reporter” iHacktu ileaks, who is the source of all the following details, states “GPU + 35%” and “CPU + 42%” in a recent tweet. Presumably this was a comparison between the expected A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models with the A15 (5-core GPU variant) found in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It’s a vague claim, which has already attracted scorn from tipsters such as LeaksApplePro, who reckons the CPU performance increase is more likely around +15%.

However, the original source also reveals a “planned” AnTuTu benchmark of 896,000 points, which seems much more feasible. The current high score for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max on AnTuTu’s iOS-based device ranking is 834,092 points, which would leave the alleged iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max score only +7.42% ahead. As argued by another leaker, ShrimpApplePro, this higher score could be produced by the presence of LPDDR5 RAM in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro phones, as the predecessors had to rely on LPDDR4X. Unfortunately, this leaves iHacktu ileaks’ original astonishing claim of +35% and +42% performance boosts for the GPU and CPU, respectively, even more unclear.

Fortunately, the OP does have some more believable comments to make about the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max that will please fans eagerly awaiting the flagship smartphones. The “camera update amazing” statement is also ambiguous, although big changes are already rumored, but there is a specific figure placed next to the word “battery”: +2 hours 10 minutes. Incredible battery life is already a praised staple of the iPhone 13 range and it seems the battery life of the iPhone 14 devices, especially the Pro variants, will eclipse that current status.

There are a few more tidbits offered by the source, including “screen updated for energy economy” followed by “new material used”, which makes sense as there are expectations Apple will revise the materials it uses to create the 2022 iPhones. There is also the detail that “charge updated +50% in 16 minutes for first test” – tests for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max show a time period of around 30 minutes is required to get those devices to just over 50% battery charge. There have already been plenty of reports suggesting Apple will deliver the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with higher charging support than their predecessors.

First test powerful #iphone14pro and #Iphone14ProMax

– 896000 benchmark antutu planned

Gpu + 35 %

CPU + 42 %

Crazy results announced

???? oh my god

Camera ???? update amazing ????

Battery + 2h10 minutes

@ihacktu & @LeaksApplePro & @VNchocoTaco & AnTuTu

Teaser image: @darvikpatel (edited)

