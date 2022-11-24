The Most Followed Instagram Account Is Not Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Kylie Jenner – It’s the Last Thing You’d Expect – EssentiallySports

America's Favorites

Social media platforms are essential for celebrities. It helps them engage with their fans and makes brand integration easier. Instagram followers are a standard of prestige for stars like Cristiano Ronaldo who have hundreds of millions of followers, and hence social media is one of the first things to be looked at when talking about fame. There are more than 2 billion accounts on Instagram and 400 Million on Twitter.

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram. So it would be shocking to know that the most followed account on Instagram is not his! In fact, it’s not of any famous personality. But before revealing that, here is the list of the top five most followed personalities on Instagram:

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed personality on Instagram. Ronaldo has 500 Million followers on Instagram and 105.1 Million followers on Twitter. He is considered one of the GOATs of soccer, and that reflects in half a billion followers on Instagram. The star striker is currently in Qatar participating in FIFA WC 2022, and this might be the last WC for the Portuguese star striker.





A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Keeping up with the worldwide craze of soccer, another GOAT of Soccer, Lionel Messi, is next in Instagram followers. With 376 Million, the Argentinian Soccer legend is in the second number, and he doesn’t have an account on Twitter. He is also in Qatar playing for his nation, aiming for the prestigious trophy in his last WC.





A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Famous Kardashian sister kylie Jenner has 372 Million followers on Instagram. The model and entrepreneur own various business outlets like Kylie cosmetics, Kylie skin, and kylie baby. Kylie rose to fame from the reality TV show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians.’

Selena Gomez is in 4th number with 358 Million followers. The pop star is famous for her hit songs ‘It ain’t me, ‘we don’t talk anymore, ‘lose you to love me, countless others. Selena Gomez has a diehard fandom, reflected on her monster following on Instagram.





A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The legendary wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is the fifth most followed personality on Instagram with 348 Million followers. He also has 16.7 Million followers on Twitter. The Rock started his career in wrestling and became one of the biggest names in WWE (previously known as WWF). He has since been a major part of the Fast & Furious franchise and appeared in several other big movies, with the latest one being DCEU’s Black Adam.





A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Ronaldo might be the most followed personality on Instagram, but he is not the owner of the most followed account. That crown goes to none other than Instagram itself. That’s right, the official Instagram account has more followers than Ronaldo. The account is currently sitting at 569 Million Followers. But it still shows how massive CR7 is, to be the most followed human being on social media.





A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

Instagram followers can be a parameter to know who has more fan following, and it is a way for fans to support their star. The Qatar world cup has kicked off, and everybody is looking forward to potentially the last WC for both Messi and Ronaldo.

Rishabh Chaudhary

23 articles

