iPhone 14 is gearing up for September launch, here's what you need to know – Economic Times

Apple’s M2 Pro and M3 chip will be based on 3nm process, to feature on MacBook Pro
HTC launches its 1st metaverse smartphone HTC Desire 22 Pro; supports crypto, NFT functionality
Tech treat: Massive price drop on iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE; Nothing phone (1) to be available offline
India’s economy likely grew 6.2-7.2% in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to a survey of economists, lifted by a pick-up in services and government capital spending as well as high pre-festive season production.
Gautam Adani’s flagship, Adani Enterprises, has initiated its much-awaited follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise as much as ₹20,000 crore ($2.5 billion) from retail and institutional investors, riding on the meteoric 26-fold jump of its stock prices, said multiple persons in the know.
Private equity houses, venture capitalists, real estate and debt fund managers can no longer indefinitely stretch the lives of their funds to avoid a fire sale of assets and securities.
Is 5G ‘slicing’ net neutrality? Sharper policies for cutting-edge tech hold the answer.
Scam 1992, Shark Tank: How Danish Khan scripted SonyLiv’s turnaround with real-life stories
Can value investing get you the returns you want? Think bank, power, and FMCG stocks
