iPhone 14 is gearing up for September launch, here's what you need to know – Economic Times

Apple’s M2 Pro and M3 chip will be based on 3nm process, to feature on MacBook Pro

HTC launches its 1st metaverse smartphone HTC Desire 22 Pro; supports crypto, NFT functionality

Tech treat: Massive price drop on iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE; Nothing phone (1) to be available offline

India’s economy likely grew 6.2-7.2% in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to a survey of economists, lifted by a pick-up in services and government capital spending as well as high pre-festive season production.

Gautam Adani’s flagship, Adani Enterprises, has initiated its much-awaited follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise as much as ₹20,000 crore ($2.5 billion) from retail and institutional investors, riding on the meteoric 26-fold jump of its stock prices, said multiple persons in the know.

Private equity houses, venture capitalists, real estate and debt fund managers can no longer indefinitely stretch the lives of their funds to avoid a fire sale of assets and securities.

ETPrime stories of the day

Is 5G ‘slicing’ net neutrality? Sharper policies for cutting-edge tech hold the answer.

Scam 1992, Shark Tank: How Danish Khan scripted SonyLiv’s turnaround with real-life stories

Can value investing get you the returns you want? Think bank, power, and FMCG stocks

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Trending Articles

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source