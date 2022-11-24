How to Get Disney Plus at Discount Before Dec. 8 Price Increase – TVLine

By
Want to board the Disney+ bandwagon before the subscription rate jumps nearly 40 percent? This is the way….
Through Dec. 7, a one-year Disney+ subscription will run you $79.99/year (sign up here). But starting Dec. 8, the monthly rate for the “no ads” plan will rise from $7.99/month to $10.99/month; an annual subscription in turn will fetch $109.99.
So if you have been putting off your Disney+ membership, now may be a good time to check that off your list and sign up now, before the 38% price increase takes effect on Dec. 8. And especially since so much fresh content is en route to Disney+.
Sign up now for Disney+ and you can enjoy recent additions such as Zootopia+, a series of shorts spun off of the hit film; the bewitching movie sequel Hocus Pocus 2; the Marvel comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; Season 1 of the acclaimed live-action Star Wars series Andor; the animated Marvel series I Am Groot; Disney/Pixar’s Coco Sing-Along Edition; BTS: Permission to Dance; and Disney/Pixar’s Cars on the Road.
‘Disenchanted’
The rest of 2022 meanwhile boasts a steady stream of new releases, starting with the movie sequel series The Santa Clauses (premiering Nov. 16) and the reality/ adventure series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (Nov. 16), followed by the documentary Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Nov. 18); the musical-comedy sequel Disenchanted (Nov. 19); the concert special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Nov. 20); Andor‘s season finale (releasing Nov. 23); Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Nov. 25); Run DMC’s The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Nov. 25); the all-new stop-motion holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas (Nov. 27); and Lucasfilm’s Willow series (Nov. 30).
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Sign up now for Disney+, and come December you can catch the animated movie sequel Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules (Dec. 2), the movie spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History (Dec. 14), the music special Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, the documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, the.movie sequel Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, and Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.
And looking ahead to 2023 – and purely on the geeky front! — you can expect The Mandalorian Season 3 (in February), plus the Marvel series Secret Invasion (Spring 2023), Loki Season 2 (Summer 2023), Echo (Summer 2023) and Ironheart (Fall 2023).
So sign up now for Disney+ before the new pricing plans kick in on Dec. 8, as detailed below.
