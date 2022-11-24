Brahmastra OTT release: Watch for FREE online on Disney+ Hotstar, but check out the catch – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

In some great news, Brahmastra OTT release, the first 10 minutes of the movie, has been made live and you can watch it now for free. It will help you in deciding whether you want to watch the full Brahmastra movie. Brahmastra, the recently released action fantasy film has finally been released online on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform is letting viewers watch the first 10 minutes of the movie for free. However, in order to watch the full film, you need to have Disney+ Hotstar subscription. It can be known that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer released online today, Friday, November 4, 2022 and can also be watched on the app, apart from the website.

The movie made its theatrical release on September 9, 2022 and was the most expensive Hindi film ever made with a total production budget of around Rs. 410 crore. The movie is also famous for its vivid VFX and CGI effects. Brahmastra’s star cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others. Notably, the movie was conceptualized by Ayan Mukerjee in 2011 and was initially planned to be released in the year 2017 and then got delayed further due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerjee wanted to make a movie using elements from history and fantasy, like the stories he heard during his childhood. The movie also underwent changes, with its initial title being Dragon. It is also reported that two sequels and a spin-off of the movie is already under discussion. If you enjoy fantasy movies and mythologies, then you will love watching it.

You can catch the movie from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers. All you need to have is Disney+ Hotstar installed on your device and a subscription of the same.

The easiest and most cost-effective way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 499 per year plan of the Disney+ Hotstar. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD quality. There is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. It will also remove ads.

Airtel users can avail the Disney+ Hotstar app subscription at no extra cost with a prepaid recharge. The prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar begin at Rs. 181, where you can get unlimited voice calling and 1GB per day data along with 3 months of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plans go all the way up to Rs. 3359 which offers 365 days of unlimited voice calling with 2.5GB data per day. You also get a year’s free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

