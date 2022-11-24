Amazon October Prime Day 2022: best 4K TV and OLED deals – The Verge

By Cameron Faulkner / @ camfaulkner

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is providing yet another opportunity to get a fantastic discount on a 4K TV. If you’ve been scouting for deals in the lead-up to Black Friday, this is a week when you’ll want to be paying attention. Right now, we’re seeing some big price cuts on all sorts of smart TV models, ranging in size, streaming platform, and display (QLED, OLED, etc.). This roundup includes deals that are exclusive to Prime members as well as some that are available from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and wherever else we find good discounts.

LG’s entry-level OLED TV, the A1, has an auto low-latency mode and offers support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Unlike pricier OLEDs, however, it lacks a fast refresh rate.

Sony’s OLED TV supports HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and now HDMI 2.1. With supported refresh rates of 120Hz and VRR, it’s equipped for gaming as well as movies and streaming.

This 2020 model of Insignia’s Fire TV Edition 4K TV includes HDR10 for a more contrast-rich picture. It has three HDMI ports, too, with support for HDMI ARC and eARC, allowing you to send sound through an HDMI cable instead of audio cables.

The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.

This camera-powered dynamic LED kit matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects.

The last-gen Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

