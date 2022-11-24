10 Best Solana Casino Sites in 2022 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

With high processing speeds and low transaction costs, Solana has positioned itself as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies of today. As such, this digital token can also be used for gambling.

In this guide, we explain everything to know about gambling with Solana. Additionally, we review the 10 best Solana casino sites – in terms of available games, promotional offers, payment methods, and other key features.

Here is a quick look at the best Solana casinos in the market today:

Crypto gamblers can also check out alternatives to the above Solana providers – such as the best Bitcoin casinos.

Below, we take a detailed look at the best crypto gambling sites that allow players to bet with Solana.

Our reviews will help players better gauge the Solana casino that is best suited for their needs.

BC.Game started its operations in 2018 and quickly rose to fame as one of the most popular crypto casinos in the market. The platform started out by accepting fiat currencies and Bitcoin, but over time, it extended support for many other digital assets, including Solana.

Today, BC.Game has one of the richest libraries of casino games out there. It features over 8,000 games and is deemed one of the most versatile platforms for crypto gamblers.

This online casino offers access to virtually all kinds of classic casino games, including a decent selection of provably fair titles. In addition to this, BC.Game also comes with a full-fledged crypto sportsbook.

BC.Game is also known for offering superb welcome bonuses for its users. On BC.Game, new players can get matched bonuses for their first four deposits. As of writing, this gambling site matches the first deposit by 270%.

So, for example, if a player deposits $100, BC.Game will give the player an extra $270. For the following three deposits, players will receive matched bonuses of 300%, 330%, and 360%, respectively. In a nutshell, new players are offered a total of 1,260% in matched deposits.

The rewards, however, are not paid out in Solana but in BCD – the native digital token of the BC.Game casino. The value of BCD tokens is always pegged to USD. The BCD rewards will be released to the user’s account directly when they start placing wagers on the platform.

The BCD reward paid out is equal to the wager amount x 1% x 20%. Interestingly, there is no time limit for players to wager or unlock the rewards. BC.Game also has no withdrawal limits – which gives players plenty of flexibility to collect the bonus.

BC.Game also has an excellent loyalty program that rewards its VIP players with exclusive bonuses. Aside from the welcome package, players can also expect regular in-game promotions and daily deals – such as free spins and reload bonuses.

To learn more about this Solana online casino, read our complete BC.Game review.

Cloudbet is another popular crypto casino that operates in over 100 countries. However, before proceeding, we should clarify that Cloudbet is not available to the residents of the US, UK, or Australia. Apart from Solana, Cloudbet also accepts payments in 25 other digital assets and fiat currencies.

Players can get started by depositing Solana or other digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. Those who make a minimum deposit of 0.2 SOL tokens can get a 100% matched bonus. Players can get a maximum of 500 SOL tokens via this promotion.

The bonus will be released to the player in increments of 0.2 SOL tokens, for every 150 points earned on the online casino. The bonus is valid for 60 days, and players can withdraw the winnings any time they want.

In terms of its gambling portfolio, Cloudbet has a massive selection of classic casino games. It also features virtual slots as well as over 50 live game varieties. Players can also try their luck with video poker, jackpot slots, baccarat, and more.

That being said, the major attraction of Cloudbet is its sportsbook. The casino renders support for sports betting on major events, such as the FIFA WorldCup, NBA, NFL, UCL, and EPL. It also offers an eSports betting experience for over 60 markets, including Dota 2, Starcraft, and League of Legends.

As the name suggests, Bitslot is one of the best crypto slots sites for online gamblers. This casino offers an immersive experience, featuring over 2,500 virtual slot machines, jackpots, and live dealer games. The casino also offers access to a wide range of classic casino games such as baccarat, roulette, and blackjack.

Like many crypto casinos, Bitslot also offers exciting welcome bonuses for new players. To claim the reward, players have to make a minimum deposit of 0.0007 BTC or equivalent. The casino offers a 100% matched bonus on the first deposit, delivering a maximum reward of 1 BTC.

That’s not all – players can also get their second deposit matched by 50%. Once again, Bitslot offers a maximum reward of 1 BTC as the reload bonus. Additionally, players can also gain free spins on Wednesdays and weekends.

Bitslot features regular tournaments that come with prize pools worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Moreover, it also has an excellent selection of bonus buy slots – which allows players to purchase feature rounds during the gameplay.

mBit offers a lot of perks to both new and existing players. It has tons of game varieties, offer fast payouts, and provides great customer support. The casino has also set up a loyalty program that proposes personalized rewards and daily cashback.

What sets mBit apart from other casinos is its promotional races. In a nutshell, players on mBit can compete with each other for the top spot on the casino’s leaderboard.

The races are held every four hours, and top players get a share of 0.006 BTC or 60 free spins. There are also races conducted on a weekly basis that come with a prize pool of 8.5 BTC.

Races are not the only way for mBit users to gain rewards. This casino also offers a 75% matched bonus on the first deposit of new players, providing up to 1 BTC (or other cryptocurrency equivalents). New players can also get 75 free spins if they make a deposit of at least 0.002 BTC.

For the second and third deposits, players are offered 100% and 150% matched bonuses, respectively. This way, users can claim an additional 3 BTC and up to 225 free spins. As is evident, mBit is a good choice for slot players.

Metaspins‘ library features an impressive selection of classic casino games – including roulette, slots, blackjack, and baccarat. The casino also supports a variety of provably fair games and a long line of live dealers. However, Metaspins is not the place for sports gamblers – as this category is completely missing in this casino.

Moreover, Metaspins does not offer any welcome packages. This means that new players will not have access to no matched deposit bonuses or free spins. Instead, this casino focuses on providing daily and monthly giveaways.

As of writing, Metaspins offers players of Pragmatic slot games a chance to win a share of 20 BTC every month. The crypto casino has also partnered with Yggdrasil Games to conduct a promotional campaign with a prize pool of $50,000 for the FIFA World Cup tournament.

However, for many crypto gamblers, the biggest attraction of Metaspins is its rakeback policy. Metaspins has a loyalty program with multiple levels, and players in the top tiers can unlock up to 60% rakeback. Metaspins players can also interact with each other via the website’s in-built chat feature.

Winz.io is another gambling site that is especially attractive to slot players. Its welcome bonus comes in the form of free spins. The number of free spins, however, will depend on the minimum deposit made by the player.

For example, those who make an initial deposit of 0.001 BTC or equivalent can get 50 free spins. But those who make a higher deposit of 0.002 BTC can unlock 150 free spins. Moreover, players who are willing to put up at least 0.004 BTC for their first deposit will be offered 300 free spins as a bonus.

Crucially, Winz.io has no caps on any wins generated from the free spins. Additionally, there are also no wagering requirements on the bonus There are also tons of weekly and daily promotions, with over €500,000 worth of rewards. Promotions are not the only attraction of Winz.io.

It also has an excellent portfolio, which includes all popular casino games and many live dealer varieties. Winz.io also welcomes sports and eSports gamblers. In fact, there is also a separate welcome package for sports gamblers – which offers a 100% matched deposit of up to $500. Furthermore, the sports bonus also provides $20 worth of risk-free bets.

FortuneJack offers games by a plethora of top developers and has thousands of titles to choose from. Whatever the preference of the player, be it slots, poker, table games, or live dealers, FortuneJack has it all. However, this crypto casino shines best as one of the top platforms for sports gamblers.

As of writing, it is ranked one of the best FIFA World Cup 2022 crypto betting sites – and with good reason. On FortuneJack, players can make predictions and win prizes from a reward pool of $20,000.

The casino also takes bets on live and upcoming games, in addition to outright markets. Apart from its superb game selection, FortuneJack also has a great welcome package. It offers a total of up to 6 BTC across the first four deposits.

In addition to this, new players will get 200 and 100 free spins for their first and second deposits, respectively. FortuneJack also has an alternative option for new players. Instead of choosing deposit bonuses, players can opt for a 20% cashback on their losses.

Punt Casino has the reputation of being one of the best Bitcoin poker sites in the market. This is because Punt Casino’s welcome package includes $25 worth of free chips, along with a 125% matched deposit bonus. With this matched deposit bonus, new users of Punt Casino can claim up to 6 BTC in rewards.

Moreover, the minimum deposit required at Punt Casino is only $9 – which is one of the lowest among online gambling sites. However, to take advantage of the bonus offer, players will have to make a minimum deposit of $30.

Punt Casino is also a great choice for online gamblers seeking a well-rounded experience. While it does not support sports betting, Punt Casino features a wide range of classic casino games from popular software providers – such as BetSoft, KA Gaming, Fugaso, Scribe, and more.

Furthermore, the casino also updates its game portfolio every week – adding new choices for its players.

Hell Spin has one of the largest selections of live dealer games. There are practically hundreds of baccarat and blackjack tables available for players who seek to interact with human dealers. For those who prefer software games, Hell Spin also offers tons of video poker titles and slots.

Hell Spin is also a top choice for slot tournaments. Top players of Hell Spin slots tournaments can earn cash rewards worth €1,000 along with 10,000 free spins – crucially, on a daily basis. Although Hell Spin does have a welcome package, it is not as lucrative as that of BC.Game or Cloudbet.

Players are provided with a 100% matched bonus of up to $300, along with 100 free spins for the first deposit. For the second deposit, the matched bonus offered is 50% plus 50 free spins.

However, the maximum reward increases to $900 when it comes to the second deposit. Returning players can also get a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $500 alongside further free spins.

Users of Thunderpick can also benefit from 24/7 customer service and instant withdrawals. It also has plenty of promotional offers on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The welcome bonus, however, is not the best in this market.

On Thunderpick, new players get their first deposits matched by 5% or 100% – depending on the desired wagering terms. For instance, the 5% bonus comes with wagering terms of just 2x. On the other hand, for players who are happy to target rollover requirements of 30x, Thunderpick increases the matched deposit bonus to 100%.

That being said, either way, the maximum bonus offered is €500. When it comes to game selection. Thunderpick caters to both casino players and sports gamblers. It also presents players with opportunities to bet on live eSports games.

As we have established, Solana is considered a top cryptocurrency asset for gambling online. This means that there are many SOL casinos available in the market today.

This makes it even more crucial to find the best Solana casino site that meets all our prerequisites. In this section, we explain what metrics we considered to handpick the 10 best Solana online casinos of 2022.

Typically, crypto casinos are considered safer and more secure when compared to their traditional counterparts. This is because crypto gambling sites process payments using blockchain.

Players will not have to provide any credit/debit card or bank account information. Instead, players can copy the wallet address of the chosen SOL gambling site and make the transfer by themselves.

Similarly, in order to receive a transfer, players only have to provide the public address of their wallet – and not any sensitive information.

Moreover, the best Solana casino sites also take additional protective measures, such as SSL 128-bit encryption. While selecting the top Solana gambling sites for this guide, we only opted for platforms with premium security measures that prioritize the safety of users’ funds.

The speed of cryptocurrency transactions varies from one blockchain to another. As noted, Solana transactions are fast and cheap.

With that said, the majority of the best Solana casino sites on our list process withdrawals almost instantly.

This means that the SOL tokens will land in the player’s wallet in around 5-10 minutes.

The only exception to this is Punt Casino, where the processing of withdrawals can take up to seven days.

Sign-up bonuses are one of the major attractions of SOL casinos. The top Solana gambling sites on our list have an assortment of bonuses for new and returning players.

For instance:

In addition to sign-up bonuses, players can also expect other rewards such as free spins, bets, and more. We explain how the different types of bonuses work in the later sections of this guide.

Game selection is another area that is important for online gamblers. All of the top casino sites discussed in this guide feature the following categories of Solana gambling games:

Several SOL casinos also have a sportsbook, and some also support betting on eSports. In addition to this, players can also expect to find provably fair games on the best Solana casino sites.

As is evident from our Solana casino reviews, there is no shortage of bonuses and promotions on offer. Since the online casino space is fiercely competitive, it is common for gambling sites to offer several deals at a time to attract new players.

Below, we provide an overview of the most popular bonuses players can expect to find at the best Solana casinos.

Perhaps the most common type of reward at Solana casinos comes in the form of deposit bonuses. In simple terms, when new players make a deposit, the casino will match the amount by a certain percentage.

The bonus amount can differ from one casino site to another. Moreover, some gambling sites also offer matched bonuses across multiple deposits. For example, BC.Game provides matched bonuses for the first four deposits.

It is also not uncommon for crypto casinos to provide deposit bonuses for returning players every time they add money to their gambling account.

No deposit bonuses function exactly as the name suggests. In this case, players need not make any deposit at all in order to receive a bonus.

Instead, casinos offer a certain amount for free just to encourage players to sign up on the platform. For players, this presents an opportunity to try their luck at casino games without having to risk their own money.

Free spins are another common type of reward available at online SOL casinos. This type of bonus allows players to spin the reels for free in slot games.

Some of the most popular SOL gambling sites, such as Winz.io, FortuneJack, and Hell Spin, offer free spins as part of their welcome package.

Wondering which is the best Solana casino site in terms of bonuses? Check out our comparison table below.

When gambling with Solana, players should first acquire SOL tokens. Crypto investors might already know how to buy Solana and what steps to take to store cryptocurrencies safely. On the other hand, beginners might benefit from a bit of advice on this front.

Digital assets such as Solana can be purchased via crypto exchanges. However, if investors are seeking a more regulated environment, it is best to use a licensed broker – such as eToro.

eToro is one of the most popular trading platforms in the market. It is regulated by four different top-tier financial authorities, namely the SEC, FCA, CySEC, and ASIC. The broker lists assets such as stocks, commodities, ETFs, forex, and of course, cryptocurrencies.

As of writing, eToro supports the trading of over 70+ digital assets – including Bitcoin and almost all of the best altcoins. Users can buy Solana from just $10 and can fund their purchases using a debit/credit card, e-wallet, or bank transfer. The platform also offers a highly competitive fee of 1% when buying SOL.

eToro also has its own wallet, which provides players with a safe place to store their SOL tokens. Users can download the eToro Money app to their smartphones and connect it to Solana casino sites to fund their gambling accounts. Similarly, players can also withdraw their winnings from the gambling site directly to the eToro wallet.

Wish to know more about this online broker? Read our complete eToro review here.

This guide has reviewed the best Solana casino sites for 2022. We have also discussed how we select and rank top SOL gambling platforms.

Based on our market research, BC.Game is the best Solana casino site in terms of the overall gaming experience.

At BC.Game, players get access to thousands of Solana casino games and can claim a welcome bonus across the first four deposits. So if you want to get started with the best Solana casino site in 2022, follow the link and sign up to BC.Game today.

Yes, Solana is a popular gambling cryptocurrency due to its low transaction costs and high speeds. New Solana casinos are already emerging, offering players a wide variety of games and bonuses.

Some of the most popular crypto casinos that allow players to gamble with Solana include BC.Game and Cloudbet. Both of these casino sites have an excellent portfolio of games, and they also offer great bonuses to new and returning players.

From our research, we found that BC.Game is one of the best Solana casino sites for players of all preferences. Not only does it feature popular varieties of classic casino games, but players also have access to sports betting. On top of this, BC.Game also welcomes players with matched bonuses on the first four deposits.

