The much-hyped Vivo X90 series is set to debut later this month. Multiple rumours suggested Vivo would use different SoCs in the trio- both high-end offerings from Qualcomm and MediaTek. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Vivo X90 Pro+ showed up on Geekbench not too long ago, and now, its Dimensity 9200 toting cousin (codenamed Vivo V2241A) was benchmarked on the platform.
It is quite easy to tell the Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 apart this generation due to a different core configuration on both APs. The former packs four efficiency and three performance cores, as confirmed by the Geekbench listing. Performance-wise, the MediaTek flagship falls flat against its main competitor, with single and multi-threaded scores of 1,353 and 4,055. One can chalk it down to the device running unstable pre-production software. This partcular Vivo X90 variant has 12 GB of RAM and runs Android 13.
While the maiden Dimensity 9200 Geekbench run doesn’t look too hot for MediaTek, it is a tad too early to jump to conclusions, at least until a few more devices are out and about. Besides, Vivo’s marketing material (and numerous leaks) suggest the X90 series will be all about their camera chops and less so about raw performance. One can expect to see the Dimensity 9200 flex its muscles in gaming smartphones, although it will still have a hard time competing against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 due to lower clocks and one fewer performance core.
MySmartPrice
Dimensity 9200 powered Vivo X90 fails to impress in first Geekbench run – Notebookcheck.net
