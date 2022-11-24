Soarin' Over California Returns for Limited Time in March 2023 at Disney California Adventure – WDW News Today

As an extra delicious treat during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time.

From March 3, 2023, through April 25, 2023, Soarin’ Around the World will make way for Soarin’ Over California.

You’ve flown around the world, but there’s no place like home. Soarin’ Over California is back to thrill a whole new generation!

Disney says Soarin’ Over California is better than you remember it. “Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour across the Golden State. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight. This timeless, majestic bird has never looked better!”

Also returning is the beloved soundtrack to the film. “The music was written and recorded for the attraction by Academy Award®-winning composer Jerry Goldsmith,” states Disney. “Inspired by the optimistic spirit of California, the magnificent score is one of the master musician’s final works and the culmination of a 5-decade career.”

Soarin’ Over California was last seen on a daily basis on June 16, 2016, when the attraction was closed to prepare for the new Soarin’ Around the World, which debut the following day.

Disney has brought the original version of Soarin’ back a few times in the last few years, including in June 2019, when it temporarily return to the park for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. On June 21, they announced that the limited return had been extended to August 31, 2019, due to popular demand. Then on February 28, 2020, the California version returned for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, but it was cut short when the Disneyland Resort closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13. It returned again in 2022 for the Food & Wine Festival as well.

For those who don’t remember or have never experienced Soarin’ Over California, here’s what you can expect:

The journey begins as the foggy clouds of San Francisco part to reveal the sprawling expanses of the Golden Gate Bridge. Explore picturesque locations, including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk, and the frenetic lights of downtown Los Angeles, before returning for a triumphant flight over Disneyland Park.

Will you be heading out to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival next year? Are you excited about the return of Soarin’ Over California? Let us know in the comments below.

