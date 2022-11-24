Realme UI 4.0 Release Date, Supported Devices, Features, and more! – YTECHB

As we are going close to the Android 13 public release, smartphone OEMs started internal testing of their new skins based on Android 13. And Oppo’s spin-off Realme is no different, the company is allegedly testing the new skin on an unknown smartphone. We can expect it to be released to the public soon after the Android 13 public release. Here you can check Realme UI 4.0 supported devices, features, release date, and more.

Since last December, Realme has been working diligently on providing Realme UI 3.0 based Android 12 updates to eligible Realme smartphones. Although a big number of eligible phones already received the new software, there are some select models, like Realme X7 5G, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and a few more still pending for the final stable build. Hopefully, the stable build will be released soon for these phones.

Once the update goes live to all eligible models, the company will shift its focus to providing Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. So, let’s explore more information about the Realme UI 4.0 custom skin.

Before moving to the features and eligible devices section, here you can check the Realme UI 4.0 release date.

Two weeks back, Google released the Android 13 fourth beta (release preview) upgrade for Pixel phones. As it is a release preview build, we can expect the announcement in early August. Once Google officially releases the AOSP and official build of Android 13, we will see other smartphone OEMs pushing the stable version of Android 13 based custom UI upgrades for their premium segment phones. Realme GT 2 Pro may receive it first. The developer preview testing is already underway on the GT 2 Pro. The developer preview build is already available for the phone, read more here.

Early this week, Realme UI 4.0 was spotted running on an unknown Realme device with model number RMX4401 and one more in China. Check out the screenshots here.

We can expect the Realme UI 4.0 official announcement in late August or early September. We’ll update the release date, once officially confirmed by the company.

Realme UI is a feature-packed custom skin and is all set to get more features with the upcoming Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin. We are still a long way from the Realme UI 4.0 announcement but can expect a whole bunch of new features to come with the new skin. Not only this, we can see the features in the form of leaks in the coming days.

We can expect a new now-playing widget, Bluetooth LE audio support, transfer of media controls, revamped clipboard, private photo picker, notifications permission, and more in the Realme UI 4.0. Apart from these features, Realme may also bring updated Material You theming and colored-theme icons which were supposed to be available with Realme UI 3.0. These are the features coming with the Android 13 and are also expected to come on Realme phones with Realme UI 4.0.

Every year, Realme brings some user interface changes to its Realme UI custom skin and we can expect the same with Realme UI 4.0. This time we can expect more personalization options coming to the lock screen as well as the Material You theming, more new widgets, icons, wallpapers, and more.

With every Android release Google brings new privacy and security tools to Android, and Android 13 is no different. Android 13 comes with a big list of privacy controls. Now users can see grant or deny notifications permission for the apps, a private photo picker, new SDK for developers to make apps more secure, and many more security features.

We’ll update the features list, once confirmed by Realme, now let’s take a look at the Realme UI 4.0 supported devices.

According to the previous trend, a big list of Realme phones are in line to get a taste of the upcoming Android 13-centric Realme UI 4.0 custom skin. Usually, Realme pushes two major OS upgrades to its number series, mid-ranger, and GT-series phones. And this update policy help to guess which Realme phones are going to get the Android 13 upgrade. Here’s the list of Realme phones that will get Realme UI 4.0 skin in the coming days.

Last updated on 25 July 2022, we’ll keep updating the list, so stay connected with us.

So, this was the list of Realme devices that will get the Realme UI 4.0 based Android 13 update along with the Realme UI features and its release timeline.

By Haneet Singh

