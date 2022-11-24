Honey J proudly shows off her pregnancy bump in new Instagram update – allkpop



Honey J has revealed her pregnancy bump!

On November 24 KST, the ‘Street Woman Fighter‘ dancer took to her personal Instagram account to post a new photo captioned “Morning shot.”

The image features two Polaroid photos – one of Honey J posing with her pregnancy bump exposed and another with her husband. She announced her pregnancy in September, and the couple was married on October 18.

Check out Honey J’s Instagram post below!

