Cristiano-Messi’s chess photo to Ariana Grande’s wedding pics, 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time – India TV News

Instagram, which began as a photo-sharing app, has undergone several significant changes in recent years. However, it is still one of the most widely used social media platforms, even if it is no longer a photo-sharing app. People use the social media behemoth for a variety of reasons, including uploading content, using it for leisure, and following their favourite celebrities. With the inclusion of additional features, using the platform has undoubtedly become a part of many people's everyday routines. On the platform, trends do fluctuate, but some images remain at the top of the list of likes. Here is a list of the top ten most-liked Instagram posts of all time.



An advertising executive was prompted to explore if an egg, like the one pictured above, could garner more likes after Kylie Jenner and her baby Stormi received the highest likes (18 million) on Instagram in 2019.

The latest entry to the most liked Instagram photos is a typical posting of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing chess. The post was sponsored by fashion label Louis Vuitton, and it stirred up the internet.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez happy picture from October 2021 is a celebration announcing pregnancy and twins with the football star. The post still ranks up in the most liked pictures.

Rapper XXXTentacion is no longer with us, but his final Instagram post continues to receive a lot of attention and is among the most-liked posts.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding photos from May 2021 swiftly gained likes, and the images still maintain their high ranking in the list.

Again in the list comes the iconic picture of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing chess. The same post was shared by Lionel Messi and it also maintains the sixth position in the list.

In June 2022, Zendaya shared a birthday post for her lover Tom Holland on her Instagram account, which went viral. In no time, the photo was flooded with likes.

When Kylie Jenner announced her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott on Instagram, the post stirred the internet and was showered with likes.



Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIEJENNER Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement

The internet went wild when Tom Holland posted a photo of himself alongside webbed heroes who first appeared together in the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram photo showing her daughter Stormi holding the tiny hand of her new-born baby brother, Wolf Webster, drew a huge amount of attention and likes.



Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIEJENNER Kylie Jenner introducing her baby boy

