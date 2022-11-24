Crypto News Live Update Nov 24: Merkle Trees Coming Soon, Says CZ – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates November and Latest News: (24 November 2022) The global digital asset market managed to record recovery for the straight second day after the major dump.

The total crypto market cap is up by 2% over the past day. It stands at $836 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is down by 4.7% to stand at $60.99 Billion.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto price has jumped by around 2% over the past day. BTC is trading at an average price of $16,679, at the press time.

Crypto industry will be more transparent than traditional finance industries. Merkle trees coming soon tweeted CZ.

During an interview, “CZ” Zhao confirmed that Binance US will make a new bid for cryptocurrency lender Voyager. He said, “given FTX is no longer able to follow through on that commitment”.

Following Voyager’s bankruptcy, FTX has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the lender whereas Binance’s bid was reportedly withheld. CZ clarifies “I think the U.S. national security concerns were rumors spread by FTX”.

According to PeckShieldAlert, a wallet related to Mt. Gox moved 10K Bitcoin to two different addresses. It mentioned that Mt. Gox exchange’s cold wallets have not moved since 2018.

Ki Young Ju, CEO of cryptoquant informed that it is the BTC-e exchange wallet related to the 2014 hack. However, they sent 65 BTC to HitBTC crypto exchange on Thursday. He added that this is not a government auction or anything related to that.

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao in an interview answered questions on FTX contagion, Coinbase reserves, industry recovery fund, Genesis liquidity issues, and bidding for Voyager assets.

Ethereum price has jumped by around 5% in the last 24 hours. ETH is trading at an average price of $1,201, at the press time.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto price has jumped by around 2% over the past day. BTC is trading at an average price of $16,679, at the press time. It is holding a market cap of over $320 billion.

The global digital asset market managed to record recovery for the straight second day after the major dump.

The total crypto market cap is up by 2% over the past day. It stands at $836 billion.

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

source