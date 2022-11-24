Three Cryptocurrencies With The Best NFT Collectibles On The Market: Ethereum, Cardano And Dogeliens – Analytics Insight

Researchers are working hard to develop a self-building robot

Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Dogeliens (DOGET) are three cryptocurrencies with the most lucrative, eye-catching, and innovative NFT collectibles on the market.

Since their inception in 2014, NFTs have brought some much-needed fun to an otherwise monetary-focused industry.

Nothing is beyond the realms of possibility with these tokens and investors can purchase a range of digital items such as tickets, fan tokens, music, photography, collectibles, and more.

Surprisingly, NFT collectibles have gone on to become an extremely popular proposition for many crypto enthusiasts.

Not many people predicted that a range of digital characters would become so expensive and sought after. And yet, various celebrities such as Eminem, Timbaland, and Jimmy Fallon all have their personalised avatars.

NFT collectibles are so notorious now that some investors purchase crypto for the sole purpose of gaining access to a specific digital item. And if an NFT collection becomes highly rated, one unit can be sold for astronomical amounts of profit.

Furthermore, NFT collectibles often offer other perks besides the prospect of financial gains like being part of an interactive community, attending events, and special memberships.

To say the NFT marketplace is saturated is an understatement, but here is why the NFT collectibles belonging to Ethereum, Cardano, and Dogelien are worth indulging in.



Ethereum is home to one of the most popular and profitable NFT collections on the planet, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

With over 10,000 designs to choose from, investors can purchase an Ape in a variety of colours, designs, facial expressions, and clothing.

According to previous reports, the most expensive Bored Ape of all time sold for a staggering $3.4 million.

Even Justin Bieber purchased a Bored Ape in the past for a whopping $1.3 million. However, the pop star hasn’t been so fortunate with his investment and his Ape’s value is now only worth around $74,000.

Regardless, if an investor has the funds to buy a Bored Ape, there is the possibility of making a healthy return in the future.

Not to mention, those who own an Ape gain access to exclusive merchandise, members-only events, and private spaces.



Cardano’s most established NFT collection is Clay Mates. Similar to BAYC, there are 10,000 designs to pick from and each character has a different value.

Historically, a Clay Mate character was once sold for as high as 100,000 ADA, the equivalent of $200,000.

Nevertheless, Clay Mates is generally a less expensive business proposition and it’s possible to purchase a token for less than $200. So it’s ideal for crypto beginners who want to test the NFT waters.



Dogeliens NFT collectibles are defined by a large array of dog-like alien characters. Despite not officially being released yet, Dogeliens proposes a vast collection of 10,000 designs.

Additionally, by owning a Dogelien NFT you will get immediate access to the Dogelien community, the spaceship. In the spaceship, token holders can vote on various decisions and have a sense of control over the crypto they are investing in.

In addition, Dogeliens NFT holders are likely to be entitled to a range of member-only rewards which could include coin bonuses and first access to other NFTs released.



If you’re looking for an NFT collection to invest in, you can’t go wrong with the BAYC, Clay Mates, or the Dogelien Army. Each collection belongs to a respectable cryptocurrency, has financial potential, and provides a variety of member-only incentives.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author's opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.













































