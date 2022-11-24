Confirmed: Tesla is adding Apple Music to their vehicles in update – Not a Tesla App

After many years of waiting and anticipation, Tesla is finally adding Apple Music to its cars.
Aaron Cash shared photos via Twitter of Tesla’s new exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which opened November 20, 2022. Aaron found that Apple Music was included in one of Tesla’s vehicles.
At the exhibit, Tesla has the interior of the new Model S set up, complete with a center console, steering wheel and infotainment system so that attendees can experience the yoke steering wheel and its blazing-fast processing for maps, games, and entertainment.
The ‘vehicle’ was running a developer version of Tesla’s OS with version number 2022.40.50, and this is where Apple Music was found.
Tesla’s notorious for leaving Easter eggs and hints about upcoming features in their software, and having this vehicle run a developer version with Apple Music appears to have been intentional. We first speculated that Apple Music was coming when an icon was spotted during Zoom’s conference where they showcased their video conference running in Teslas.
According to the software menu in the vehicle, the vehicle’s VIN was set to ‘P3TERS3N1P000BUCK.
Tesla will be integrating Apple Music into their music player, instead of actually running an Apple Music app, which has both, positives and negatives. On the positive side, the UI will be consistent and similar to Tesla’s other music offerings, and its expected to support Tesla’s voice commands as well. However, it could mean that not all Apple Music features may be available.
Apple recently announced that Apple Music would support Spatial Audio in some vehicles. In addition to Spatial Audio, Apple Music also supports lossless audio for a variety of music. Apple describes these features as creating an immersive audio experience that produces “true multidimensional sound and clarity.”
It’s not clear whether Tesla is implementing Spatial Audio or lossless audio support in their implementation of Apple Music, but we may be limited to the core features. Tesla currently supports high-quality audio with TIDAL.
The Tesla release notes for the inclusion of Apple Music have been shared on Twitter by TeslaRaj. Although they don’t reveal much, it does confirm that you’ll need Premium Connectivity to stream Apple Music over cellular, or use WiFi, either while parked and connected to a local access point or using your phone as a hotspot. You’ll also need a subscription to Apple Music. It does not mention Dolby Atmos or lossless audio, so it’s a real possibility that those options are not included, at least upon Apple Music’s initial release. Tesla’s release notes are as follows:
Stream over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free. Listen to your entire library, discover more music, and tune into live radio stations. To access Apple Music, tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher, scan the QR code with your mobile device, and login with your Apple ID.
Note: A Premium Connectivity subscription is required to stream Apple Music over a cellular connection.
There is no official release date for Apple Music, but the wait should not be long. It’s highly anticipated that Tesla will add Apple Music with this year’s holiday update, which is expected later next month.
Last year Tesla released a holiday update that included the ability to create custom light shows, a new UI, a customizable launcher, the addition of the blind spot camera and more. This year’s holiday update is expected to include a variety of new features as well.
Apple Music, which surpassed 100 million songs back in October, is one of the last major streaming services to be added to Tesla’s vehicles. Currently, Tesla offers Spotify, TIDAL, Slacker Radio, TuneIn, and SiriusXM (Model S/X only). To stream music through any of these services you’ll need to be subscribed to Tesla’s Premium Connectivity for $9.99/mo.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and updates.
In an ironic twist, Tesla’s soaring popularity has helped a repair shop that’s been around for over a century. During General Motors Investor Day, the company’s President, Mark Reuss, said, “That’s a growing business for us. I gotta say it’s a new business,” according to Barrons. He was referring to servicing Teslas at GM facilities. The car company, which has been around since 1908, has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas since 2021 in the United States.
While not happy to be losing the business on the service side, Tesla must be relieved that its owners have access to repairs at a company that has thousands of service centers across the country. Tesla has increased production, getting more of its in-demand vehicles on the road; however, it takes much longer to have facilities built and employees trained to service these vehicles.
Recently, internal documents showed that the company was going to introduce a process allowing salvaged Tesla to be recertified and allowed back on the Supercharger grid. That may increase the number of Teslas that need to be worked on. Improvements to service have been on Tesla’s radar for some time. Last year, Musk said that the company was expediting service center openings to keep up with the exploding demand for the product.
In September, Elon Musk said that he was focused on improving service. A Twitter user complained about a recent service appointment being canceled on short notice. Musk responded: Note, I am putting a lot of time personally into advancing Tesla service to make it awesome. Hopefully, this is starting to be felt by Tesla owners.
The user also pointed out that Tesla can charge $100 for canceling an appointment with less than 24 hours’ notice, but there was no penalty when the company cancels with short notice. Musk tweeted: You’re right, we should credit Tesla owners $100 if we change appointments with less than 24 hours notice. Should be reciprocal. On June 4, 2022, he tweeted: Working on Tesla North American service. Goal is 2/3 of cars receive same-day service, no wait.
But since those tweets, Musk has had a lot of attention taken to running his new company – Twitter. It’s unclear how long he will be running Twitter or when his full attention will return to Tesla and improving service.
While more facilities have opened, many Tesla owners are clearly finding it more convenient to go to the neighborhood GM dealership. This ironic twist may provide some short-term relief. Still, Tesla must continue building and staffing more service centers to keep owners happy and persuade prospective buyers to consider the electric car pioneer when purchasing their next vehicle.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and updates.
Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other things.
Since the Safety Score feature launched, Tesla has had a handful of improvements. Version 1.2, however, is the function’s biggest update yet. This update will hopefully address a number of the concerns drivers were having before about how the score was calculated.
Tesla uses the Predicted Collision Formula (PCF) to calculate all of the above factors. This formula predicts how many car accidents may happen per 1 million miles driven.
This new version 1.2 adds features like a visualization of your trip (without location data to protect privacy), Late Night Driving and an increased grace period from three to five seconds.
Here is a list of the changes to Safety Score:
One of the biggest upgrades to version 1.2 is the addition of Late Night Driving. Tesla notes in their blog post that, “Late Night Driving is defined as the number of seconds you spend driving at night (10pm – 4am) divided by the number of seconds you spend driving total in the day.” Although Late Night Driving is capped at 29.3% of your total score.
The reason Tesla has added this as a safety factor is that driving at night can be more dangerous due to reduced visibility, tiredness, and distractions.
According to the National Safety Council, most fatal accidents occur between 4pm and 11:59pm, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday being the most frequent accident days.
Tesla’s new trip visualization feature in version 1.2 is also a welcomed improvement. Previously, drivers were not given detailed feedback about their drives. Instead, they were just given an adjusted score. Trip visualization will show drivers when their trip started, when Autopilot was engaged/disengaged, the time of the infraction (if any), and when the trip ended.
These insights will hopefully allow drivers to reflect on each drive and correct any aggressive driving in order to receive Full Self-Driving beta.
Although Tesla has launched Safety Score v1.2, some drivers will remain enrolled in the original version. You can see which version you’re enrolled in by scrolling to the bottom of the Safety Score screen.
These Safety Score improvements come at the same time Tesla Insurance launches in Minnesota.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and updates.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.40.7.
The moment many Tesla owners have waited for has arrived: Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North …
As Tesla continues to send out the latest FSD Beta, 10.69.3.1, the next generation of Tesla’s FSD computer will be us…
Tesla has filled the Loot Box back up in the app, which now contains Tesla’s revamped referral program. The reintrodu…
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving program continues to expand with FSD Beta version 10.69.3.1, but the biggest one, version…
In an ironic twist, Tesla’s soaring popularity has helped a repair shop that’s been around for over a century. Du…
Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other thi…
Tesla insurance had been available in 11 states, but today Tesla has added another state to the list. Tesla Insura…
According to a report from Teslarati, Tesla could offer a new entry-level configuration of the Model Y for the 2023 m…
It appears Elon Musk may soon have more time to spend at Tesla. The CEO confirmed he is looking for someone to run hi…
Consumer Reports released its annual reliability report, placing Tesla 19th out of 24 car brands. The publication con…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to Twitter user ShibaDoge (@JaconB1290H) who praised Tesla’s audio quality despite being …
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The other day (Feb 10, 2021) Joe Rogan interviewed Elon Musk for 3 hours on his Spotify podcast (You can listen to …
We have all been accustomed to turning cars on and turning them off when we’re done driving. However, with Tesla ther…
The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp
We may all be familiar with the need to reset our PCs or phones. They may freeze or just not operate properly sometimes.…
In the controls menu, under the suspension tab, the usual image of the Tesla is replaced by the submarine version of the…
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving program continues to expand with FSD Beta version 10.69.3.1, but the biggest one, version…
In an ironic twist, Tesla’s soaring popularity has helped a repair shop that’s been around for over a century. Du…
Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other thi…
Tesla insurance had been available in 11 states, but today Tesla has added another state to the list. Tesla Insura…
According to a report from Teslarati, Tesla could offer a new entry-level configuration of the Model Y for the 2023 m…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
The moment many Tesla owners have waited for has arrived: Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North …
As Tesla continues to send out the latest FSD Beta, 10.69.3.1, the next generation of Tesla’s FSD computer will be us…
Tesla has filled the Loot Box back up in the app, which now contains Tesla’s revamped referral program. The reintrodu…
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving program continues to expand with FSD Beta version 10.69.3.1, but the biggest one, version…
In an ironic twist, Tesla’s soaring popularity has helped a repair shop that’s been around for over a century. Du…
Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other thi…
Tesla insurance had been available in 11 states, but today Tesla has added another state to the list. Tesla Insura…
According to a report from Teslarati, Tesla could offer a new entry-level configuration of the Model Y for the 2023 m…
It appears Elon Musk may soon have more time to spend at Tesla. The CEO confirmed he is looking for someone to run hi…
Consumer Reports released its annual reliability report, placing Tesla 19th out of 24 car brands. The publication con…
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.40.7.
Tesla initially released their Safety Score algorithm to provide insurance premiums to drivers that matched their drivin…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
Tesla has supported voice commands for quite a few years now. However they’re steadily increasing the commands availa…
Franz von Holzhausen appeared on Spike’s Car Radio to discuss the upcoming Roadster, the Cybertruck, and more about Tes…
We’ve covered how much to charge your Tesla for everyday use, but when going on vacation or planning to store an elec…
In the controls menu, under the suspension tab, the usual image of the Tesla is replaced by the submarine version of the…
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Confirmed: Tesla is adding Apple Music to their vehicles in update – Not a Tesla App
After many years of waiting and anticipation, Tesla is finally adding Apple Music to its cars.