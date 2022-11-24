Apple Stock To Climb 40% or Sink 10%? What Wall Street Thinks – TheStreet

Apple stock (AAPL) – Get Free Report has been an outperformer compared to other US stocks – whether in the past few weeks or in the last many years. Looking forward, however, not every Wall Street expert agrees on how shares of the Cupertino company will fare.

Today, I turn to the most bullish and the most bearish of analysts. How do their analysis and opinions of AAPL stock vary? And who does the reader think has the best chance of being right: the ultra-optimist who sees Apple climbing 40%, or the pessimist warning of a 10% downside?

Figure 1: Apple Stock To Climb 40% or Sink 10%? What Wall Street Thinks

On average, analysts still see AAPL climbing 21% over the next year to a price target of nearly $180 apiece, according to TipRanks. For reference, this kind of performance would be very much in line with the stock’s annual returns since the 1980s, maybe one percentage point lower.

Among Wall Street experts, five super-bulls have a price target of at least $200 per share, for an upside gain potential of 35% or more. See the table below.

Figure 2: List of analyst forecasts on AAPL.

Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth has historically been among the most optimistic of Apple analysts. Today, he is the king of the bulls, as he sees AAPL climbing a whopping 40% from current levels to $210.

His bull case is centered not around one, but several fundamental reasons that I believe check the boxes for most other bullish sell-side professionals:

If the most bullish of Apple analysts see the stock skyrocketing next, the most bearish of them believes in another 10% move lower from here. The table below shows that three Wall Street experts think that Apple stock will be trading below its current price 12 months from now.

Figure 3: List of analyst forecasts on AAPL.

The sell-side pro that stands out is Thiago Kapulskis, from ItauBBA. He is the only analyst listed on TipRanks with a “sell” rating on Apple.

I have written about Kapulskis’ views on this channel before. In summary, he does not favor an investment in Apple stock for the following reasons:

Figure 4: Apple's P/E ratio history.

Stock Rover

On average, Wall Street analysts see Apple stock climbing 21% from current levels – but the range of predictions varies widely. Which of the following do you think is most likely to happen to AAPL in the next 12 months?

