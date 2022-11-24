Sony-Honda take on Tesla: your EV may soon have a PlayStation – Capital.com

Scan to Download iOS&Android APP

By Jenal Mehta

11:55, 22 November 2022

Sony (SNE) and Honda (HMC) have come together to build a range of self-driving electric vehicles (EV) with an aim of having the best entertainment system among competition. Chief of the joint venture Izumi Kawanishi confirmed the technology is possible.

The two joined forces earlier this year in March 2022 with a clear aim to make autonomous vehicles with an entertainment focus. In an increasingly competitive market, this may be what sets these EVs apart from competition such as Tesla (TSLA)

The new company information is expected to be revealed before the end of the year and the vehicles are expected to be available for sale by 2025.

Honda plans to be responsible for handling the vehicle’s design. Development and sales. While Sony will take on the mobility service platform, which will involve image sensors and entertainment.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said in a statement: “Sony’s purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology.”

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe added: “Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different. Therefore, I believe this alliance which brings together the strengths of our two companies offers great possibilities for the future of mobility”

Tesla (TSLA) began delivering its latest Model S and X in recent months which had larger horizontal screens than their previous versions, with an added graphic chip by AMD (AMD) that allows for gaming to be possible.

In a demo Elon Musk said: “There’s never been a car that has state of the art computing technology, state of the art infotainment where this is literally at the level of a PlayStation 5.”

The question of why one needs games in vehicles, Musk clarifies that too: “If you think about the future of where the car is often in autopilot or full self-driving mode, then entertainment is going to become increasingly important.”

But, Sony-Honda ‘s plan goes beyond choking its vehicles with new technology. A key part of making entertainment being useful in a car, is having it be self-driving.

Their statement made it known that they have their focus on the self driving experience along with the entertainment experience. As CEO Yoshida stated “we intend to build on our vision to make the mobility space an emotional one, and contribute to the evolution of mobility centred around safety, entertainment and adaptability.”

In order to ensure a car is safe and is adhering to regulations, making them driverless is part and parcel of having them flourished with entertainment options.

In 2021, Tesla in fact came under scrutiny for making its gaming service available to its drivers in cars which are not self driving. US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told Reuters: “Distraction-affected crashes are a concern, particularly in vehicles equipped with an array of convenience technologies such as entertainment screens” Eventually, Tesla was forced to halt gaming while the car is in motion.

Thus, the success of this venture highly depends on Sony and Honda’s ability to develop its autonomous technology, something which has so far been notoriously hard to do.

Indeed, last month Ford and Volkswagen announced they were abandoning their Argo AI driverless vehicle joint venture due to technological difficulties.

