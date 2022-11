Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 18 November – FXStreet

FXStreet Team

Bitcoin price has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust in the last year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. The latest development involves the Bahamian authorities seizing the digital assets from one of the FTX exchange’s subsidiaries. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. With this narrative in mind, this week’s forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.



Ethereum whales have been scooping up the altcoin through the recent dip in its price. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is close to its psychological support level at $1,200 and analysts expect a recovery in ETH price.



The crypto market is losing ground as far as a bullish counterstrike is concerned. The bear rally witnessed earlier in the month has formed a bearish pennant-looking formation on Bitcoin and Ethereum, which could spell bad news for the rest of the market. The resolve on the bearish congestion zone will likely occur soon.



Ethereum (ETH) price jumped for a third consecutive day this morning as the hearings about FTX made several headlines overnight. As more pieces of the puzzle fit into one another, it becomes clearer that FTX might be involved in fraud.

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Luna Classic price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LUNC could be heading next.

FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.

XRP price shows a constant influx of buying pressure, which has produced higher lows since the November 9 crash. The overhead barrier, however, is stubborn and continues to absorb this buying pressure from Ripple bulls.

