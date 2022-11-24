What's new on HBO Max this month (March 2022) – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan
March 18, 2022 / 1:13 PM / Essentials
HBO Max has tons of great new content premiering in March 2022, including a new season of BBC’s smash hit comedy series “Starstruck,” plus the raunchy pirate adventure, “Our Flag Means Death” and a few Oscar-nominated films arriving on the platform.
The top products in this article:
“New Girl” fans, rejoice, because the Jake Johnson-led “Minx” premieres this month. Set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, the series follows Johnson’s Doug and second-wave feminist Joyce as they push to publish the very first erotic magazine for women.
Best picture nominees “West Side Story,” “Drive My Car,” and “King Richard” will also be made available to stream on the platform in March.
HBO Max has two subscription tiers, an ad-supported subscription for $10 monthly and an ad-free plan available for $15 monthly.
HBO Max, $10 and up monthly
For even more streaming recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything that’s new on Prime Video, what’s new on Hulu and the best TV and movies to stream this week. If you’re looking for a family-friendly list of new titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the Essentials family streaming guide. And if you’re not yet subscribed to any of these streaming platforms yet, you can see our guide to learn which streaming service is right for you.
Here’s what’s new on HBO Max this month.
“Our Flag Means Death” is based loosely upon the real life of Stede Bonnet, a wealthy aristocrat who gave up everything to become a pirate captain. After striking up an unlikely friendship with the iconic Captain Blackbeard, Bonnet and his newbie crew set sail towards many misadventures across the Seven Seas.
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby star in this swashbuckling new comedy series alongside a star-studded ensemble cast which includes Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll and Will Arnett.
“Our Flag Means Death,” new episodes streaming weekly
Starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, “Minx” takes us back to the 1970s and follows Joyce, a second-wave feminist who dreams of publishing a radical feminist magazine called “The Matriarchy Awakens.” When she can’t find a traditional publisher, Joyce is forced to team up with Doug, a porn industry mogul and the last person she’d choose to partner up with. Together, the pair set out to rebrand “The Matriarchy Awakens” as the first erotic magazine for women.
“Minx,” streaming now
After closing out its first season on a swoon-worthy cliffhanger, “Starstruck” is back for season two. Starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel, “Starstruck” follows the somewhat lost 20-something Jessie, who begins an almost-relationship with a movie star after a one night stand. Season two of the show will pick up right where it last left us: with Jessie choosing not to make some big life changes for Tom. Ultimately, this grand gesture will not solve all of the odd couple’s problems, as you can see from the trailer. The new season of “Starstruck” arrives on HBO Max March 24.
“Starstruck,” streaming March 24
March 1
The Aviator
Adaptation
All the Pretty Horses
Are We Done Yet?
Around the World in 80 Days
Blow Up of Blow-Up
Boyz n the Hood
Cameraperson
Diner
Fireboys
Fly Away Home
Gigi
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes) (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli
One Tree Hill
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Damnation
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation
Starship Troopers
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, documentary premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead, documentary premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The World of Jacques Demy
The Young Girls Turn 25
Urban Legend
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos) (HBO)
March 2
Blade I
Drive My Car
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original season 1 premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original season 2 premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original season 1 premiere
The Tourist, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 4
El Planeta (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro (HBO)
March 6
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, series premiere (HBO)
March 7
Teen Titans Go!, season 7A premiere
March 8
Ruxx, Max Original season 1 premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, seasons 1-8
March 10
Dune (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original season 1 premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original season 1 premiere
Theodosia, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 12
Victor and Valentino, season 3A premiere
March 13
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, season 1 premiere (HBO)
March 14
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, season 1
March 15
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, documentary premiere (HBO)
March 17
DMZ, Max Original season 1 premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original season 2 premiere
Minx, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 18
Halloween Kills (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original season 1 premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original premiere
Pseudo, premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki
March 20
Amsterdam, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 22
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
March 23
Fists of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games
March 24
King Richard
One Perfect Shot, Max Original season 1 premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original season 1 premiere
Starstruck, Max Original season 2 premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original season 1 premiere
March 25
Degrassi: The Next Generation
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original season 1 premiere
March 31
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original season 1 premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 premiere
Moonshot
With the 2022 Academy Awards right around the corner, now is a great time to catch up on all the nominated films. Best Picture nominees “West Side Story,” “Drive My Car” and “Nightmare Alley” are all available to stream on HBO Max, among other nominated films this year.
A recently widowed stage actor needs someone to serve as his chauffeur, and a 20-year-old girl ends up being the perfect candidate. “Drive My Car” is a story of unlikely friendship and and the continuation of life through grief. This four-time Oscar nominated film, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is in theaters and now streaming on HBO Max.
“Drive My Car,” now streaming on HBO Max
Based on Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction saga of the same name, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman whose family is forced to relocate and rule the desert planet Arrakis — the most dangerous planet in the universe. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more, “Dune” is now streaming on HBO Max and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
“Dune,” now streaming on HBO Max
This star-studded Guillermo del Toro flick follows a manipulative carny who studies under the carnival’s clairvoyant act before teaming with a psychiatrist to create his own mentalism show. “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Cate Blanchett. The psychological thriller is streaming on HBO Max.
“Nightmare Alley,” streaming on HBO Max
Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of this Tony-award winning 1957 stage musical stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez and the best supporting actress-nominated Ariana DeBose. “West Side Story” is now available to stream on both Disney+ and HBO Max. You can also still catch this Oscar-nominated musical in theaters.
“West Side Story,” now streaming on HBO Max
Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest HBO Max shows, March Madness games and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.
A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it’s something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you’re looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.
65″ Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)
75″ Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)
This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.
Samsung 58″ 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)
Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted 4.8-star-rated wall mount, now on sale at Amazon. It’s designed to handle televisions ranging in size from 47 to 84 inches.
Full motion TV wall mount (for 47″ – 84″ TVs), $45 (reduced from $53)
This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $40 (reduced from $50)
