Nothing Phone (1) update brings increased maximum brightness, 5G support on Jio – comments – GSMArena.com

nanii, 03 Nov 2022but you're talking about updates on your first comment? man you're going haywire. LOL Man yes updates are important but they are not end of the world.

Mulltimilionaire with 250 millions on their account feels same rich like multimillionaire with 251 millions. Anything else its just a mystery.

CptPower, 03 Nov 2022Man updates are not necessary since many old phones with no more update still runs with no iss… morebut you're talking about updates on your first comment? man you're going haywire. LOL

naniii, 03 Nov 2022why are you talking about charging? focus on the topic. you always defend nothing like it'… moreMan updates are not necessary since many old phones with no more update still runs with no issue.

I am defending this brand only for one major valid reason it outputed excellent device for avesome price compared to other so called competition where phone with worse specs and much more bloatware cost way more.

CptPower, 27 Oct 2022Man no they dont have. Like chargers could improve to a 210W even brightness could be 10 000… morewhy are you talking about charging? focus on the topic. you always defend nothing like it's a heavenly sent device. and charging?? 33watts is no longer fast anymore and btw this phone is still a12 while samsung will release a13 on this month while google is already a13. nothing did not even state what month will they be releasing their update hahahaah.

PhoneFreak45, 27 Oct 2022"Taking their time with android 13" right yes, it's been what, 2 months since a… moreOh the "small company" meme

PhoneFreak45, 27 Oct 2022Sigh… And then you would complain about how buggy the software is. They can't win is wh… moreThe story of this phone since leaked days

naniii, 27 Oct 2022cuz every features of nothing phone is new while samsung,google and apple already has this fea… moreMan no they dont have.

Like chargers could improve to a 210W even brightness could be 10 000 nots in close future.

CptPower, 27 Oct 2022Well this i call a difference between monthly bug fixes by apple and samsung in form of update… morecuz every features of nothing phone is new while samsung,google and apple already has this features baked in. maximum brighness?? the heck is that even a feature? most samsung and apple phones has this already.

NothingFan250, 27 Oct 2022True! Especially 500 engineers are constantly working to optimise the Phone 1 for better stabi… moreDamn 500. That's impressive for one phone. Sony has 5000 employees in their mobile division but of course I don't know how much of those are in software development.

Tamane6to, 27 Oct 2022Because they said it themselves that they're gonna deliver it next year, so they can iron… moreI hadn't seen that article, but thanks for clarifying that. It frustrates me that people have this expectation that companies should be able to deliver quality software updates in just a few months, especially small companies. If they release it fast people complain about bugs, if they release it slow people complain about that too.

Anonymous, 27 Oct 2022They just have 1 phone and so many employees. We should have gotten day 1 Android 13 update at… moreSigh… And then you would complain about how buggy the software is. They can't win is what you're trying to say.

notafanboy, 27 Oct 2022I said "no" because you are posting nonsensical comments. If the brightness does rea… moreNo wonder why people in this god forsaken site love fighting other people over phones

PhoneFreak45, 27 Oct 2022"Taking their time with android 13" right yes, it's been what, 2 months since a… moreThey just have 1 phone and so many employees. We should have gotten day 1 Android 13 update at the least. Nothing is disappointing.

This scrap in January is going to be auctioned off in price hahahaha

PhoneFreak45, 27 Oct 2022"Taking their time with android 13" right yes, it's been what, 2 months since a… moreBecause they said it themselves that they're gonna deliver it next year, so they can iron out and smooth everything, and Gsmarena are talking about that delay

you have to suffer, 27 Oct 2022increasing maximum brightness??? burn in issue incomingJust keep it as minimum as possible. No any burn in.

just another unfinished product with fancy lights,misleading the fools its something better than the rest of the competition

PhoneFreak45, 27 Oct 2022"Taking their time with android 13" right yes, it's been what, 2 months since a… moreTrue! Especially 500 engineers are constantly working to optimise the Phone 1 for better stability and better smoothness.

you have to suffer, 27 Oct 2022increasing maximum brightness??? burn in issue incomingIt won't happen.

Well this i call a difference between monthly bug fixes by apple and samsung in form of updates which for many of their hard rock fans is like an xmas presents even if is just bug fixes and nothing new compared to nothing brand which every update improve whole device plus adds increased security and less intrusion from outside.

