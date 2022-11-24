A Skyscraper in Jakarta Offers Lessons for Quake-Prone Indonesia
CityLab’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
FTX Invoked by Canada Banks Group in Call for Payment Safeguards
Revisiting the “Magic Money Box” After the FTX Collapse
Apollo Plans to Offer a New Fund on Blockchain With Fintech Figure
Benoit Berthelot and
Angelina Rascouet
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to pass 500 million followers on Instagram after posting a Louis Vuitton ad featuring himself and fellow football player, Lionel Messi.
The only account with more followers is Meta Platforms Inc.-owned Instagram’s official page, a spokesperson for the social media website confirmed. Argentina’s Messi is the second-most-popular celebrity with 376 million followers, according to his account’s statistics. He’s closely followed by Kylie Jenner, with 372 million.
Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 500 Million Instagram Followers After Louis Vuitton Ad – Bloomberg
A Skyscraper in Jakarta Offers Lessons for Quake-Prone Indonesia