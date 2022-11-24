Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 500 Million Instagram Followers After Louis Vuitton Ad – Bloomberg

Home Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 500 Million Instagram Followers After Louis Vuitton Ad –...

By
Julia Martin
-

Benoit Berthelot and
Angelina Rascouet
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to pass 500 million followers on Instagram after posting a Louis Vuitton ad featuring himself and fellow football player, Lionel Messi.
The only account with more followers is Meta Platforms Inc.-owned Instagram’s official page, a spokesperson for the social media website confirmed. Argentina’s Messi is the second-most-popular celebrity with 376 million followers, according to his account’s statistics. He’s closely followed by Kylie Jenner, with 372 million.

