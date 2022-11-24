GameStop is outpacing Coinbase Global with NFT Marketplace volume (NYSE:GME) – Seeking Alpha

Michael M. Santiago

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is seeing early success with its non-fungible token marketplace, according to data gathered by CoinDesk.

The NFT Marketplace has done over 5,000 ETH in trading volume and $7.2M in value since its launch on July 11, which more than doubles competitor Coinbase Global’s (COIN) all-time NFT volume.

Sales volume of 1,200 ETH has been from the project MetaBoy, noted to be the GME marketplace’s top collection since the launch.

GameStop’s (GME) NFT shop is believed to be benefiting from the strong brand name with sentiment around the marketplace on NFT Twitter observed to be largely positive. Meanwhile, Coinbase has trended in the opposite direction with sentiment on NFT Twitter.

GameStop (GME) is on Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch with the stock split set for the end of the week.

