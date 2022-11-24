Samsung Galaxy A12 Android 12 update released, brings many new features – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: August 18th, 2022 at 14:02 UTC+02:00

Weeks before the possible rollout of the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has released the Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 update to the Galaxy A12. The update is currently rolling out in Russia, but we expect it to be released in other countries within the next few days.

The Android 12 update for the Galaxy A12 comes with firmware version A125FXXU2CVH1. Unfortunately, the update includes the July 2022 security patch and not the latest August 2022 patch. The update brings a lot of new features and UI design improvements.

The Galaxy A12’s big new software update brings a revamped UI design with the Color Palette feature, a new style of widgets, a new design for the widget picker, thicker brightness and volume sliders, and better Dark Mode.

The update also brings improved privacy and security. There are dedicated quick setting toggles for enabling/disabling camera and microphone access across the operating system. When apps actively use either the camera or microphone, you can quickly know about it via privacy indicators towards the top corner of the screen.

Samsung has also improved all of its stock apps in terms of design and feature set. The Gallery app brings enhanced stories, while the Photo Editor can keep track of editing history. The image editor also offers reflections editor and shadows editor tools. The camera app has a simplified design. Video recording starts as soon as the shutter button is touched (as opposed to touched and released).

The Calendar app allows you to add stickers to entries. There is a new design for the Device Care section and a new charging animation.

If you are a Galaxy A12 user in Russia, you can install the Android 12 update on your smartphone by heading to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also install the update by downloading the firmware file from our database and flashing it manually.

Other countries should also soon get access to the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A12.

SamsungGalaxy A12

You might also like

While many Samsung smartphones have started getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, the Galaxy A11 has been too far behind. Last month, the Galaxy A11 finally got its Android 12 update in the international markets. Now, the smartphone has started getting the Android 12 update in the US. The Android 12-based One UI […]

Samsung introduced a virtual memory feature called RAM Plus with the Galaxy S21 series in early 2021, and then brought it over to many other flagships and mid-range Galaxy devices. RAM Plus uses part of your device’s internal storage as virtual memory to extend the amount of RAM available so it can keep more apps […]

A few of my colleagues and I were recently reminiscing about the history of smartphone operating systems. At one point, the inevitable happened, and Windows Phone became a part of our conversation. It was then that I realized I have many fond memories of Microsoft’s now-defunct platform, except for one: lack of third-party app support. […]

A week after the US carrier-locked Galaxy A21 started getting the Android 12 update, Samsung is now rolling out the new OS version to the unlocked version for the United States. The unlocked Galaxy A21 is finally making the jump from Android 11 to 12, but the security patch is lagging behind. Galaxy A21 (unlocked) […]

Samsung has released the Android 12 update to the Galaxy A11. This affordable smartphone was launched in early 2020 with Android 10 on board. And it seems like the Android 12 update might be its last major software update. The Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 update for the Galaxy A11 comes with firmware version […]

The Galaxy Tab A8, Samsung’s affordable tablet that was launched last year, has started to get its next major software update. The device was launched with Android 11-based One UI 3 out of the box, and its LTE version is now getting the Android 12 update in various European countries. The Android 12-based One UI […]

November 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A04e

SM-A042F

Samsung Galaxy A04s

SM-A047F

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

SM-T630N

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G

SM-T636B

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source