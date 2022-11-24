How to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 | Hulu – Hulu Press

There’s no place like New York City to celebrate the holidays, and there’s nothing more iconic to kick off the season than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lift your spirits as high as the iconic character balloons above Central Park West, dance along with the New York City Rockettes, and watch new themed floats cruise along 34th street in the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Of course, don’t forget about the Thanksgiving Day National Dog show airing immediately after the parade on NBC!

Don’t miss a second of holiday cheer this year. Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV and stream your favorite live holiday specials without cable.

Stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Wondering where to watch this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Watch all of the floats and street performances in real time with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.* In addition to Hulu’s entire streaming library, Hulu + Live TV subscribers gain access to 75+ network and local channels,* including NBC.

Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in four easy steps:

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Explore Hulu + Live TV Options

The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be airing on NBC.

Parade coverage begins at 9 A.M. EST on NBC.

This year, viewers can expect to see music performances from musicians like Big Time Rush, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Jordin Sparks.

New parade balloons include Bluey, Stuart the Minion, and Striker the U.S. soccer star to celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

And, of course, SANTA!

The very first Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City happened on Thursday, November 27, 1924, making this the 98th annual event!



Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Channel: NBC

NBC hosts the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting special including holiday musical performances and guest appearances from your favorite entertainers.

Watch: Christmas in Rockefeller Center*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.



Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Channel: ABC

Get in the holiday spirit with your favorite country music artists during the CMA Country Christmas one-hour special.

Watch: CMA Country Christmas*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.



Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Time: 8 pm ET

Channel: ABC

Each year, you can count on Ryan Seacrest ringing in the new year on our TV screens with musical performances from the biggest names in music. Stay tuned for more information on the 2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

Watch: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.



Date: Monday, January 2, 2023

Time: 11 am EST

Channel: ABC, NBC, Univision

The Rose Parade is a New Year’s Day tradition. Each year, street floats made entirely of flowers, marching bands, and equestrians strolls along Colorado Ave. in Pasadena to showcase the west coast’s paradise in bloom, even in the midst of winter.

Watch: The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The end of the year is the best time for TV watching. Discover what’s new on Hulu this holiday season.

November 23, 2022

Hulu Black Friday Deal 2022: Here’s How to Get It

November 22, 2022

Where to Stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Hulu: Schedule, Channels, and More

November 22, 2022

How to Watch NFL Games Without Cable on Hulu

November 22, 2022

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 on Hulu

November 18, 2022

17 Best Christmas Movies on Hulu to Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

The Handmaid’s Tale

TheHandmaidsTale_Show_Package.zip

1.5MB

Select the file type(s) below you would like to bundle in your downloadable package. Be aware that your file size will increase.

File Size: 0

No results were found.

Forgot Password?

By accessing the Hulu Press Site, you agree to the Terms Of Use. The content on the Press Site is for one-time, domestic (U.S.), editorial use only by domestic (U.S.-based and U.S.-targeted) outlets only – no commercial use is permitted. Shared access to the Press Site is prohibited; each individual must sign up for an account.

Provide your press credentials and gain acess to Hulu media assets.

Looking to watch Hulu Original content?

A separate login is required to access Hulu’s Screening Room

If you’re a member of the media, and don’t have access, please contact media@hulu.com to request a login.

source