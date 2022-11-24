How Big Is The Rivian R1S? – CleanTechnica

Hi, what are you looking for?

One of the hard things about buying a new vehicle today is that often you can’t even look at one. Even from large manufacturers, the vehicles are often sold even before they arrive at the lot, and are gone within an hour or two. It’s even worse for a new company like Rivian, because there just aren’t any dealers where you can get a peek at the vehicle, sit in it, or test drive it.

I’m not saying it’s impossible. In places where people are wealthy and EVs are popular, you might see one in a parking lot or at a charging station. If you’re patient enough, Rivian is going to be opening spaces like hubs, seasonal spaces, outposts, and preserves for people to visit and interact with Rivian owners. But, right now the company knows that many people have yet to see one and know what it’s like inside.

Fortunately, a recent post at Rivian’s website gives us a peek at the R1S in such a way that you get an idea of how big the vehicle is. For people who haven’t been in one, it’s an important thing.

Of course, they start with the basics. They show the vehicle, talk about what it can fit inside (7 people plus cargo), and that it can comfortably fit in most parking spaces. They give measurements for width, length, height, clearance under the vehicle, and many other things. For people familiar with measurements, this is good information, but it doesn’t tell us that much in a practical sense.

After talking about the vehicle’s other specifications, they start showing us images of people doing things with a Rivian R1S. There’s a kid climbing in, seats being folded up and down, adults sitting in all 7 seats, and even car seats (which can be hard to fit 3-in-a-row in many vehicles). When it comes to cargo, they show us a variety of things being loaded in the back so we can see, in our own terms, what might fit. They, of course, also provide measurements so you can measure your own stuff to be sure.

They also show us other aspects of carrying things. They show us the frunk, the cargo management tie downs, the privacy screen, and where you’d put a charging cable when not in use. It makes it easier to see everything about the car.

Of course, no matter how big they made a vehicle, there are things that won’t fit inside. So, they wanted to make sure everyone knows that there’s a hidden hitch receiver that you can use to pull 7,700 pounds. So, you can do a lot more. But, it’ll take a range hit to pull a trailer, so they also talk about charging, even if they don’t get into specifics.

I know this isn’t a big deal for people who’ve seen a Rivian, especially an R1S, but for the rest of us far from Illinois or California, I think it’s a lot easier to see ourselves driving and exploring with an R1S after seeing the post.

Featured image by Rivian.

Jennifer Sensiba is a long time efficient vehicle enthusiast, writer, and photographer. She grew up around a transmission shop, and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16 and drove a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, kids, and animals. Follow her on Twitter for her latest articles and other random things: https://twitter.com/JenniferSensiba

