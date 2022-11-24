Home Latest News Poll: You Brand Loyal, Bruh? – Droid Life

Poll: You Brand Loyal, Bruh? – Droid Life

By
Deidre Richardson
-

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.
There are plenty of companies out there making good products. For me, I have zero brand loyalty, because why should I? I’m always going to use what works best for me. That means if I want to use the Pixel Watch with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you best believe that’s what I’ll do.
Others do not feel this way. In their eyes, everything needs to match or be from the same brand. While I totally get that, it means they could be missing out on a better experience.
Our question to you is: What’s your take? Do you stick to just one brand or do you switch it up and mix/match your products? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below after answering the poll.

Do You Stick to One Brand or Switch It Up?

View Results

source

Previous articleCome one, come all! Meta to bring NFT minting and trading to Instagram – Cointelegraph
Deidre Richardson
Deidre Richardson is a tech enthusiast who loves to cover the latest news on smartphones, tablets, and mobile gadgets. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A, History/Music), you can always find her rocking her Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and LG Nexus 5 on a regular basis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR