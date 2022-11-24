Poll: You Brand Loyal, Bruh? – Droid Life

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

There are plenty of companies out there making good products. For me, I have zero brand loyalty, because why should I? I’m always going to use what works best for me. That means if I want to use the Pixel Watch with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you best believe that’s what I’ll do.

Others do not feel this way. In their eyes, everything needs to match or be from the same brand. While I totally get that, it means they could be missing out on a better experience.

Our question to you is: What’s your take? Do you stick to just one brand or do you switch it up and mix/match your products? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below after answering the poll.

Do You Stick to One Brand or Switch It Up?

View Results

source