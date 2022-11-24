FTX Crypto Bubble Really Is the Worst of Its Kind – Bloomberg

Twitter to Restore Suspended Accounts From Next Week, Musk Says

Malaysia Islamist Party Weighs Joining Anwar’s Unity Government

Italy’s Populist Premier Is Getting Beaten at Her Own Game

Can Jedi Mind Tricks Sell a £16 Million Home in London?

Fidelity to Join Mutual Fund-to-ETF Club With $430 Million Flip

2 Brothers, 2 Teams, 2 Contrasting Experiences At World Cup

Neymar Injured, Richarlison Scores for Brazil At World Cup

Apple’s China Strife Is a Problem of Its Own Design

Brazil Misses Out on World-Cup Betting. What’s India’s Wager?

Middle Managers Deserve Our Thanks

Apple’s Reliance on China Grows Perilous With Chaos in iPhone City

The Robot Tractors Are Coming, Just as Soon as We Crush a Few Bugs

Elon Musk Keeps Quoting Elon Musk About His Genius

Adidas Launches Probe Into Claims Rapper Ye Mistreated Staff

A Powerful New Tool for Fighting Unequal Pay in the City

Berlin Airport Briefly Halts Flights as Protesters Occupy Runway

Germany Sets Windfall Tax at 90% for Clean Power Generators

Thailand’s Cannabis Industry Clouded as Legal Threats Emerge

A Skyscraper in Jakarta Offers Lessons for Quake-Prone Indonesia

CityLab’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Crypto Lender Seeks $1.5 Billion Funding Value Despite FTX Chaos

FTX Invoked by Canada Banks Group in Call for Payment Safeguards

Revisiting the “Magic Money Box” After the FTX Collapse

Investment bubbles tend to leave behind something useful when they pop. Unfortunately, crypto looks like an outlier.

Sam Bankman-Fried.

Source: Bloomberg



Investment bubbles get a bad rap. Perhaps we should mock them a little less and express our gratitude to them a little more. Why? Because while they leave huge misery in their wake, they also eventually leave us with good things paid for by other people’s capital.

The bicycle bubble of 1896, for example, left us with better bicycles. It also led to a significant improvement in the quality of the roads in the US. As Sandy Nairn points out in his 2002 book Engines That Move Markets (a must read for anyone interested in how new technology drives bubbles), at the time, “surfaced roads remained a rarity.” By getting them resurfaced, the bicycle boom paved the way for the arrival of the automobile.

source