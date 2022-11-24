Cryptocurrency News Live: Solana Emerges To Be Biggest Loser – ABP Live

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated: 18 Nov 2022 11:09 AM (IST)

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued cryptocurrencies — appeared to remain stable within the $16,000 and $1,200 range, respectively. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mixed bag of gains and losses across the board as the overall market still appears to be coping with the aftereffects of the spectacular FTX crypto firm collapse. The Solana (SOL) token turned out to be the biggest loser, with a dip of nearly 4 percent in the last 24 hours. The Aptos (APT) token emerged to be the biggest gainer.

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his first NFT collection in partnership with Binance on November 18. The collection of digital tokens is available for fans and NFT enthusiasts to view, own, and access starting Friday via Binance.com. As per the official blog dedicated to the CR7 NFT collection, it offers fans unprecedented access to moments from the multiple Ballon d’Or winner’s football career to date, as well as bring exclusive prices and experiences.

Cryptocurrency still remains a mystical subject for many keen investors in India. While cryptos are slowly gaining recognition from investors and regulators alike, with countries and leading brands adopting it as an official tender, there are still a sizeable number of people who wish to invest in crypto, but aren’t able to closely track breaking and developing news in the sector, which will help them take note of price movements, major sell-offs, and announcements of new blockchain-based developments.

This live news blog is here to help. From major market losses to noteworthy declarations, follow this live blog to stay updated with all the latest happenings in the world of crypto.

While there are many cryptocurrencies to explore, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular as it is the world’s oldest and most valued crypto coin. As of November 18, Bitcoin price stood at $16,821.47, as per CoinMarketCap data. At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $836.86 billion, registering a gain of 1.52 percent in the last 24 hours.

While cryptocurrency is unregulated in India, cryptocurrencies are clubbed under virtual digital assets (VDAs). Under the new tax regime that went into effect on April 1, 2022, VDAs attract taxation of 30 percent on gains. A TDS of 1 percent is applied on top of that.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

