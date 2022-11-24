Oryen Network (ORY) Looks A Lot Like Aave (AAVE), Binance Coin (BNB), And PancakeSwap (CAKE) In The Early – Bitcoinist

The Oryen Network is a new decentralized finance (DeFi) project getting much attention from the crypto community. The project is similar to Aave (AAVE), Binance Coin (BNB), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) in many ways, and it has the potential to become a significant player in the DeFi space. Here’s why the Oryen Network is worth keeping an eye on.

The Oryen Network is a decentralized network that enables users to earn interest on their $ORY tokens while they are stored in their wallets. Oryen Network’s Positive Rebase formula allows daily token distribution proportionate to daily rebase incentives, worth 0.177% of the total quantity of tokens in your wallet.

The Oryen Network, like other DeFi protocols like Aave and PancakeSwap, allows users to earn interest on digital assets. However, several significant distinctions place the project ahead of others in terms of profitability.

The OAT Auto-Staking feature, also known as Buy-Hold-Earn, provides $ORY holders maximum user-friendliness and is a simple yet creative function. Instead of amassing an immense treasury, the OAT protocol distributes the project’s resources among Oryen holders. This technique develops an engaged community that is invested in the project’s success as well as an immediate benefit for token holders.

The Oryen Network has the potential to become a leading platform in the DeFi space for a few reasons.

First, the Oryen Network has a robust roadmap. The team plans to launch several features and products in the coming months, such as Oryen PLAY: an in-platform exchange dashboard, NFTs, etc.

Second, the project aims to lock liquidity with Mundra. Mundra offers a next-generation liquidity lock platform to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and helps provide currencies with credibility and security to investors.

Locking liquidity with a secure and well-established solution like Mundra will give investors trust that the token creators will not steal the liquidity funds. It is now a common procedure that most token producers adhere to, distinguishing a scam currency from a genuine one.

Moreover, offering a simple and accessible auto-staking solution is a game changer for newbies in the industry, letting them generate passive income without much interaction.

Finally, there is a sizable community supporting the Oryen Network. The project has a huge Twitter following and a Telegram group committed to expanding the Oryen network and developing an innovative token.

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized lending platform that enables users to trade in the lending and borrowing of crypto assets. Users may lend, borrow, and earn interest on cryptocurrency assets. While some AAVE users may borrow cryptocurrency at attractive interest rates, others can stake their AAVE tokens in the lending pool to generate passive income.

The massive Binance exchange, which gives users many earning opportunities and is the most well-known crypto marketplace in the field, uses Binance Coin as its utility token. Users of the newly released BNB Vault also have access to passive income potential with staking and other in-built crypto-earning techniques.

One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges in the market, Pancakeswap often serves as the first launchpad for many new companies. CAKE offers its consumers many advantages, including legitimate means of generating passive money.

Overall, a few commonalities could be noticed between Oryen, Aave, Binance Coin, or Pancakeswap. All three present their native tokens as an opportunity for holders to earn interest on their digital assets. However, offering the simplest auto-staking solution with the highest APY of 90% is the newest, innovative approach Oryen Network establishes that could reshape the idea of staking and earning passive income.

